Police to launch NPF Insurance Company this Monday

There are strong indications that the Nigerian Police Force is set to unveil the Nigerian Police Force Insurance Company, an initiative aimed at safeguarding the welfare of police personnel by providing robust financial protection and support to its officers.

The inauguration ceremony is set to hold this Monday, December 23, at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, at 11:00 am.

This was made known in a statement issued at the weekend by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby announces the official unveiling of NPF Insurance Co. Ltd, a groundbreaking initiative designed to safeguard the welfare of police personnel and extend comprehensive insurance services to the general public. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2024, at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, at 11:00am.

“Recognising the indispensable role of police officers in maintaining national security, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd aims to provide robust financial protection and support to its officers, ensuring their well-being and security as part of its commitment to the welfare of police personnel who face risks daily in a bid to protect citizens and uphold law and order.

“In addition to serving the needs of police officers, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd will also cater to the insurance requirements of all members of the public. By offering a range of insurance products tailored to diverse needs, the company seeks to enhance national security and provide reliable financial solutions to Nigerians across the nation.

“The unveiling event will be graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, His Excellency Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam as Special Guest of Honour, alongside Executive Governors from all 36 states; the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike; Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Representatives; and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, Rtd, amongst others.”