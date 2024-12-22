Gov Mbah inaugurates Oranto International Airport Hotel in Enugu

.Mbah pressured me to complete, commission hotel – Prince Arthur Eze

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, at the weekend, inaugurated the Oranto International Airport Hotel in Enugu, saying it perfectly fits into his administration’s plans to position the state as the premier destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

This was even as business mogul and Chairman of Oranto, Prince Arthur Eze, who recounted several disappointments and frustrations he faced in the course of the project, thanked Governor Mbah whose visible infrastructural transformation of Enugu City and subtle pressure spurred him to immediately complete the hotel.

Inaugurating the edifice, Mbah commended Prince Eze for responding to his appeal for the immediate completion and commissioning of the hotel, given its strategic import to the government’s plans to launch the Enugu Air in a matter of days, operationalise the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and exponentially increase the number of visitors to 3 million per annum.

“For me, this event is beyond the symbolism of cutting a ribbon. This represents a notch closer to our dream to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

“Recall that in several fora, we have talked about operationalising our International Airport. And in few days time, we are going to launch the Enugu Air.

“What we have always talked about is that Enugu Air is not just about the procurement of aircraft and plying Enugu to Lagos routes. It is beyond that. For us, we want to make this airport a hub. And you cannot talk about an airport being a hub without an international hotel by the airport because the hub means that people flying to other destinations will have to stop over here to catch their flights.

“Recall also that we have talked about having a minimum of 3 million visitors come to Enugu every year. So, this connects with our vision.

“So, a hotel of this standard really fits into our dream and I want to pay special homage to my elder brother and my friend, Prince Arthur Eze, for making it happen, he stated.

In his remarks, Prince Eze said, “I was under pressure as people I had funded to do the project disappointed. But, sometime this year, the governor called me and said, please sir, I want you to commission the Oranto International Airport Hotel. Do not delay or bother yourself. If you have no money, I will send money. But we have to get this done, sir, because it is in our plans to make Enugu airport an international hub.

“At another time, he called. He said, do not bring any money. I will bring the money to finish it. And then, my face changed. I started working day and night. I felt challenged and the hotel is here today for commissioning as demanded by the governor. So, I have nothing to say, but to thank God and thank you for the encouragement.

“God indeed brought you to change the story of our people. When you came, Enugu changed and became the true heartland of Igbo land and entire Eastern Nigeria. You have a presence everywhere, From the airport to the International Conference Centre, Hotel Presidential and everywhere. Those projects and assets they abandoned for many years are all coming back to life. All these have happened in just a little over one year.”

