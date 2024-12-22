Gov. Eno To Declare State Of Emergency in Power Sector In Akwa Ibom State.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Not satisfied with explanations offered by the Commissioner, Ministry of Power and Petroleum Resources, Camillus Umoh on Tuesday at the Akwa Ibom State Government EXCO Ministerial Briefing/End of Year Review as to why Akwa Ibom State continues to experience perennial prolonged black out despite amount of energy generated by the state, Governor Umo Eno has said he is left with no option than to declare a state of emergency in power sector to put a final full stop to the incessant black out in the state.

But before then the Governor has ordered the Commissioner to ensure that between January and March 2025, the power infrastructure committee is put in place to dialogue on a way forward to eradicate the menace. This followed the request by the Hon. Commissioner in his presentation seeking legislation against energy theft and vandalization in Akwa Ibom State.

Hitherto, the Governor had boasted that he will provide 24/7 power supply in the state before year 2024 runs out, but just as he finished the announcement the power supply in the state has continued to worsen which must have pushed him to think about the declaration of the state of emergency in the sector.

“Akwa Ibom State ranks top among states that generate the largest amount of energy but the bureaucratic bottle neck would not allow us to maximize our wealth. But we must do something,” Eno bemoaned.

However, Camillus Umoh has admitted that Akwa Ibom Government owes Acugas N40 billion (forty billion Naira) for the supply of gas to the state-owned Ibom Power Company since it commenced commercial operations in December 2009 to date.

“We have accumulated debt in the power sector. We owe an outstanding debt of N40 billion to our gas supplier, Acugas, since December 2009 to date.

“I think we have a problem with our power sector, and we want to declare a state of emergency on power in the state,” he stated.

“We should be able to come out with a Power Master Plan in order to know how to work the talk in the power sector in the state,” Umoh said.

He mentioned his ministry’s preparedness to complete projects at the Ibom Power Plant and provide power to unserved communities in the state.

The commissioner assured that his ministry is set to complete the Etim Ekpo injection substation in the state, which was initiated by previous administrations.

“One of the things we are doing is to complete all projects in the power sector,” he concluded.