Foundation offers over 1,500 widows medical care, N10m palliatives to celebrate Christmas

Life Support Foundation has given 1500 widows medical and free gifts to celebrate 2024 Widow’s Day.

The outreach: was done in collaboration with FireBrand Assemblies of God Church, (USA).

Founder, of the organization, Rev. Edith Mpamaugo, described the day as one to call attention to challenges widows face, such as deprivation, neglect, poverty etc.

She said: “The event was organised to give a holistic package to widows. They were sensitised to their rights, taking into cognisance challenges they face, letting them know things that contribute harmful practice to widows and which they should not be part of.

“We listened to their challenges, and provided of about N10million cash for them to add to their business and equally relief their financial burden.

Rev. Mrs. Mpamaugo said that it was the toughest year for them to celebrate Christmas for the widows because of the challenges they had, but God almighty showed up and they are able to do the support. It is an initiative for widows that God instructed them to do for years now. God provides various forms of assistance, and we were able to take care of so many things including medical care, financial support (cash), and palliative care services’.

Rev. Nkechi Ukomadu from firebrand Assemblies of God Church USA, spoke on behalf of her husband and self.

She said they came to minister to people, stating that ‘While we give material things with free medical care, we believe in God to take care of the other things that concern their life’.

Ukomadu called on government and Nigerians in Diaspora to ensure they support the less privileged. While they enjoy abroad, they should remember those at home and give out some of their wealth. Giving to widows is the heart of God’, she added.

She urged government to provide basic needs of widows including access to healthcare services, regular check-ups, mental health support and treatment for any chronic illnesses.

‘The aim would be to ensure that widows receive the necessary medical attention and support to maintain their health.

“Financial support is crucial for many widows who may have lost their primary breadwinner. Cash assistance programs might provide regular stipends, emergency funds, or help with specific needs like housing, education for children, or daily living expenses.

“This type of specialized medical care focuses on providing relief from symptoms and stress associated with serious illnesses. For widows, this may include physical, emotional, and spiritual support, especially if they are dealing with their own health challenges or grieving the loss of a spouse’, she further said.

Also, the District Sectary, Assemblies of God Church, Lekki Rev Chris Okhamera, urged the widows to have faith in God; saying; ‘He is father of the fatherless and a judge for the widows, God in His holy habitation; He executes justice for the orphan and the widow, and shows His love for the alien by giving him food and clothing’.

Okhamera encouraged them to trust in God; adding; ‘The Lord protects the strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked; The Lord will tear down the house of the proud, but He will establish the boundary of the widow’.

