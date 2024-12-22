APC heads for Appeal as court nullifies Rivers congresses

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

The Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, backed by the party’s National Working Committee (NEC), has said that it will appeal the State High Court rulling that nullified it’s congresses.

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Godswill Obomanu

had Friday nullified the congresses of the APC in the state which produced Chief Tony Okocha as Chairman.

Justice Obomanu, in a suit filed by factional chairman of the party in the state, Chief Emeka Beke, nullified the exercises citing contempt of court.

Reacting to the ruling, the Okocha-led Rivers APC described the court’s decision to nullify it’s congresses as a coordinated plot masterminded by the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his collaborators to undermine the party as well as President Bola Tinubu.

The party in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga on Saturday, stating that the Rivers State High court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter and that the interim order of injunction stopping the congresses was obtained through deceit.

He said: “The Rivers State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would wish to inform the general public of a larger plot and grand plan to thwart the unprecedented successful state and local government congresses held since the inception of the APC in Rivers State by some frustrated collaborators from within the APC and Gov Fubara to get at President Bola Tinubu, by making it impossible for the party to successfully carry out its activities and programmes through the instrumentality of the Rivers State High Courts and some compromised Judges who have become appendages to the executive.”

Ikenga explained that the drama began in July 2024, when the APC announced its congresses in Rivers State for October 2024. However, he noted that some persons claiming to be members of the State Executive Committee of the APC ran to the Rivers State High Court to obtain an interim order of ex parte injunction restraining the APC from holding the congresses.

He alleged that Justice Obomanu, despite being aware of the pending appeal, proceeded to deliver a ruling nullifying the APC congresses, describing the action of the court as “judicial impertinence” and a clear disregard for the hierarchy of courts.

“Recall, that sometime in July 2024, after the APC announced its Congresses in Rivers State for October 2024, some persons on the pay role of the Gov Fubara of Rivers State, who claimed to be members of State Executive Committee of the APC ran to the Rivers State High Court (before Hon. Justice G. Ollor) to obtain an Interim Order of Ex Parte Injunction on 22th August, 2024 in suit No PHC/3699/CS/2024: Peter Ohochukwu vs His Excellency, Abdulahi Ganduje & Ors., restraining APC congresses. After they secured the orders, they went to sleep and took no further steps in that case.

“Consequently, the APC rescheduled its Congresses to November 2024, in deference to the Interim Orders of the Rivers State High Court. However, the APC appealed to the Court of Appeal in No: CA/PH/371/2024: His Excellency, Abdullahi Ganduje vs Peter Ohochukwu, challenging the jurisdiction of the High Court to dabble into the Rivers domestic affairs of a political-the APC and to make the interim order. That appeal is fixed for February 2025 for a definite hearing.

“However, on the 15/11/2024, the Court of Appeal set aside the said order of Interim injunction restraining the APC from holding its Congresses, which paved the way for APC to conduct its Ward Congresses on the 16/11/2024”

The party’s Publicity Secretary claimed that Justice Obomanu, who delivered the ruling, was a relative of the Governor, alleging that the ruling was based on nepotism.

“Aggrieved by the Order of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the interim order of injunction and the subsequent conduct of APC Ward Congresses on 16/11/2024, three (3) other agents of the Gov Fubara ran again to the Rivers State High Court on 19/11/2024, this time before The cousin of Gov Fubara, Hon Justice G. V. Obomanu who was just elevated by Gov Fubara this year, to obtain another fresh order of interim injunction in suit No: PHC/3859/CS/2024: Okwu Joebrown Ndike vs APC & Anor. As usual, the Rivers State High Court granted a fresh order of interim injunction (ex parte) against the same congresses of a political party-the APC,” he said.

Ikenga, urged its members to remain calm and have faith in the judiciary, noting that the party will continue to provide constructive opposition and criticism against the Rivers State government and will not be deterred by a temporary setback.”

He added that the APC in Rivers will not be deterred by this temporary setback and will continue to provide constructive opposition and criticism against the Rivers State government.

“On Friday, the 20th day of December 2024, using touch light to deliver his ruling, Justice Obomanu decided to set aside the congresses of the APC, and after he had satisfied the desire of Gov Fubara, his agents and collaborators, the Judge then adjourned the case sine die, hoping that sine die at this stage WILL DEPRIVE THE DEFENDANTS the opportunity of seeking leave to appeal against the Cost of N10,000,000.00(Ten Million Naira)awarded against Defendants.

“The APC has instructed its lawyers to take steps to apply to the Court of Appeal to set aside the Proceedings of the Rivers State High Court which were held in total disregard and disrespect for the processes pending before the Court of Appeal and challenge to its jurisdiction. The proceedings and actions of the Rivers State High Court were not only an AFFRONT to the Court of Appeal, it was JUDICIAL IMPERTINENCE to say the least. We hope that, some day, consequences will begin to apply to judicial impertinence.

“The APC remains undaunted by the vexatious use of the Rivers State High Court against its activities; It will continue to provide constructive opposition and criticism against the maladministration and intimidation of the opposition party by Gov Fubara led government in Rivers State,” he said.