Wike issues Two-Week Ultimatum to Abuja land owners

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has issued a two-week ultimatum to owners of 762 plots of land in Maitama II District, Abuja, to pay for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) or risk losing their allocation.

This was disclosed to Daily Champion, in a statement on Friday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

This decision affects prominent individuals, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

The FCT Minister emphasized that the primary goal is not to revoke land ownership but to ensure payment for the certificates. In October, a list of 3,273 allottees who had not paid for their C-of-O was published, with a two-week deadline to settle their bills.

While 2,511 complied, 762 did not, prompting the notice of withdrawal of their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles.

Following the publication, many affected allottees have come forward to pay. As a result, the government has granted a two-week grace period for the 762 defaulters and 614 others with outstanding payments to settle their bills by January 3, 2025.

Failure to comply will result in the final withdrawal of their R-of-O titles, as stated in Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.

