Taraba: Troops of 6 Brigade Nigeria Army apprehended four Ambazonian rebels, recover vandalized NNPCL properties

EMMANUEL AWARI , Jalingo

The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in a series of decisive operations has recorded significant successes in curbing criminal activities in Taraba State.

In a statement by the Assistant Director 6 Brigade Nigeria Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni said that the suspects lodged in a hotel in Takum town and carried out their criminal activities in some villages.

The statement reads,

“On 18 December 2024, acting on credible human intelligence, troops tracked and apprehended four suspected members of the Ambazonia rebel group at a hotel in Takum.

“During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to being part of the rebel group involved in arms proliferation in exchange for cocoa with their Nigerian collaborators.

“Four mobile handsets were recovered from the suspects, who are currently in detention undergoing further investigation.

According to him, the troops in a separate operation, following actionable intelligence, troops deployed at Natilde community in Bantaji district of Wukari Local Government Area intercepted a truck with registration number WKR 66 BB Taraba State, transporting 19 pieces of stolen pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

“Further collaborative efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Wukari Division led to the recovery of an additional 11 pipes, bringing the total to 30.

“The recovered items have been handed over to the NSCDC Wukari Division for further investigation and necessary action.

“The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army will remain resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring the security of critical national infrastructure.

“We urge members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance our collective efforts in maintaining peace and security – the statement concluded.

