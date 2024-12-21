Properties worth millions of naira lost as fire outbreaks razed 4 shops, flats in Ebute Metta, Ikeja

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when fire gutted a bungalow comprising of 6 units of 2-bedroom flats and 4 shops at 20, Iya-Agan Street, Apapa Road, Ebute Metta West area of Lagos.

The cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained but it started from one of the flats, before spreading to the others.

Also, a three-storey building was engulfed in fire at 2, Adeyemi Street, Off Alade Market, Allen, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu gave the two reports in a statement.

“Upon arrival of the Cobra Response Team to the scene at 0633hrs, it was observed that a bungalow comprising of 6 units of 2-bed room flats and 4 shops was engulfed by fire.

“The cause and origin of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of reporting this incident. However, the fire started from one of the flats before it spread to the others.

“Collaborative efforts of LASEMA’s Cobra Response Team along side other responders at the incident scene resulted in quick containment of the fire and prevention from spreading to adjoining buildings.

“The entire building and the 4 (four) shops were severely affected by the fire.”

At the Ikeja incident, the Permanent Secretary noted that the Agency’s Response Team (LRT) responded promptly to the incident in collaboration with other responders to extinguish the fire.

Fortunately, no loss of lives or injuries were recorded in the two incidents.

“The fire which reportedly started from a two-bedroom flat later escalated from the third flat (two-bedrooms) of the 1-storey building.

“The entire roof of the building was severely damaged. The entire household properties in the razed flat were lost to the inferno.

“Fortunately, the coordinated efforts of the LASEMA Tiger Response Team and other responders curtailed the inferno from spreading to other flats and adjoining buildings,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2