Port-Harcourt refinery fully operational

.As ex-NNPC CEOs commend groundbreaking revitalization of Port Harcourt Refinery

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has affirmed that the Port-Harcourt Refinery is fully operational.

This was stated in a release made available to Daily Champion.

The statement reads “The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has been drawn to reports in a section of the media alleging that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery which was re-streamed two months ago has been shut down.

We wish to clarify that such reports are totally false as the refinery is fully operational as verified a few days ago by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC.

Preparation for the day’s loading operation is currently ongoing. Members of the public are advised to discountenance such reports as they are the figments of the imagination of those who want to create artificial scarcity and rip-off Nigerians.

However, the NNPC CEOs Forum has expressed Felicitations for the Groundbreaking Achievement

Hail Bold Transformation from Moribund to State of the Art: 1965 to 2024

The Revitalization of the Port Harcourt Refinery has continued to receive commendations as former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) have applauded Mallam Mele Kyari and the current management team for the impressive feat.

These commendations are coming after an on-site inspection of the facility, describing the transformation as “magic.”

The former GMDs, among whom were Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, Chamberlain Oyibo, Funsho Kupolokun, and Andrew Yakubu were in Port Harcourt for their regular NNPC GCEOs Forum, took the opportunity to tour the refinery and assess its progress.

They commended the bold steps taken by the current management team to modernize a plant originally built in 1965, emphasizing the scale and impact of the achievement.

Engr. Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of NNPC, shared his thoughts: “In the past, there were efforts to revive the plants, but unfortunately, they didn’t succeed. However, the current team behind this outstanding initiative has done an excellent job. I’ve seen the columns, heat exchangers, desalters, and sample points. The refining process is underway, and the products are genuine.”

Similarly, former GMD of NNPC, Gaius Obaseki, remarked: “This is a rehabilitation project. Those who are just writing may not fully grasp the scale of what you’ve achieved. You’re rehabilitating a plant that was originally built in 1965, and for that, we commend and congratulate you. We urge you to keep supporting the government in its mission to serve the people of Nigeria.”

