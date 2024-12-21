Obi of Onitsha unveils Ijele Masquerade Sculpture in Enugu, lauds Gov. Mbah’s devt strides

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

In a move to boost culture and tourism as well as dignify and uphold the Igbo tradition and culture, the Enugu State Government has unveiled an imposing Ijele masquerade metal sculpture at Onuasata Round About, Obiagu, Enugu.

Performing the unveiling at a ceremony, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, extolled the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his massive infrastructural facelifts of Enugu, which he said was restoring the glory and place of the Coal City as the headquarters of Ndigbo and the entire former Eastern Region.

Achebe said that the sculpture represented the rich cultural heritage of the great people of Igbo land, who see the Ijele masquerade as a valuable and magnificent masquerade, noting that the Ijele, which enjoys the respect of every other masquerade in Igbo land, is embedded with everything pertaining to humanity.

“Unarguably, Enugu is the headquarters of Igbo land. It was God that destined it to be so. On that note, anything that will make Enugu to be great is of utmost importance to every Igbo man, and that is why I am here.

“Ijele masquerade is the biggest of all the masquerades, and it is peculiar to Anambra and Enugu State, and there is a reason we own the masquerade. Everything pertaining to humans is in Ijele, and the story surrounding it is endless. That was the reason it is regarded as the biggest.

“So, we thank Governor Peter Mbah, who is also an Ijele himself, for making this possible and for making the state and Igboland a beautiful place,” the highly respected royal father, Agbogidi, stated.

The Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, who also doubles as the Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said that the traditional rulers of the region were present at the event because of the dignity the sculpture accords to a culture of the people, describing the ceremony as an epoch-making event aimed at telling the world the richness of Igbo culture and the significance of the masquerade to the land.

“We, the traditional rulers in Enugu State and indeed the South East, are here to witness this epoch-making event that signifies our culture. We thank the governor for his good work in the state. This signifies our rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairperson, Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah, said that the Ijele sculpture was in line with an effort by the Mbah Administration to make Enugu State a place rich in arts and culture as well as a premier destination for tourism.

She explained that the choice of location of the Ijele sculpture was informed by the fact that it is a place where people converge to watch masquerades perform during festivities.

“The concept behind this work is that the Ogui people are known for their Ogene and masquerades. Enugu people are generally known for their culture. So, we decided to put this wonderful edifice here. Do not forget that this is a place where Enugu people and tourists alike converge during festive periods to watch masquerades. For that reason, we deemed it fit to put this wonderful Ijele masquerade here,” Mbah said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Enugu East Traditional Rulers, and the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike Community, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, appreciated the governor and his team for upholding the culture of the people with the unveiling of the Ijele boldly erected in the land of the Nike people.

“This place we are standing is a centre where the Nike people gather to celebrate their masquerades. Every traditional ruler is Ijele; every leader is Ijele. This is a way of attracting tourists to know that Enugu is a cultural home where you can come and have fun.

“Enugu is a very important city and an administrative headquarters, not only of the present-day South East, but the defunct Eastern Region, and at a point the entire South except Lagos. So, today, the governor did something unique by highlighting the place of Ijele and the place of Enugu in our history,” he added.

Also present at the event were senior government functionaries and other prominent traditional rulers, including the Chairman of the Culture and Tourism Committee of the House of Assembly, Hon. Chima Obieze, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, HRH Igwe Abel Nwobodo, HRH Igwe Greg Ugwu, among others.

