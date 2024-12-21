I won’t support historical revisionism – Adeleke assures Monarchs

.. reaffirms Oluwo as President Iwo Council of Traditional rulers

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed the Olowu of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi as the president of Iwo Council of traditional rulers, noting that his administration will be a part of historical revisionism.

Speaking at the 2024 Iwo Day at the weekend, Adeleke stressed that the move serves as a testament to his administration’s respect for law and traditional heritage.

Adeleke, who was represented by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed urged the Monarch to exercise his power with all sense of responsibility.

He also urged traditional rulers to unite and join hands with our administration to develop the State.

He said: “To our traditional rulers, I appeal for peace, unity and developmental collaboration. I have deep respect for our traditional rulers at all levels. I cherish Yoruba’s rich tradition and traditional rulership heritage. I will do all within my powers to promote and develop our traditional Institutions.

“It was in pursuit of that goal that I reaffirm the law that Oluwo of Iwoland is and remains the President of Iwo Council of Traditional Rulers. I urge Kabiyesi to continue to exercise his vested powers with all sense of responsibility. I stand by that reaffirmation because that is what the law and tradition says. I won’t support historical revisionism.

“I urge our traditional rulers to unite and join hands with our administration to develop the State. I am in a hurry to take Osun to the promised land of advanced infrastructure, commendable high human development index, well-developed agro-industrial society and a community of shared prosperity.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2