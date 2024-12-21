Breaking! Scores crutched to death in rice sharing stampede in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Scores of people are feared dead in Okija, a neighboring town to Ihiala in Anambra State following a stampede during rice sharing on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The rice sharing is said to be a yearly activity sponsored by Chief Obiejesi Azudialu, popularly known as Obi Jackson Foundation.

Obiejesi, an indigene of Okija is the Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nestoil and Founder of Obijackson Foundation.

Though the number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, sources say over 40 people mostly women died in the stampede.

A video corroborating the incident which is making its rounds on social media showed dead bodies of women, young and mature lying on the floor.

The male voice in the video said, “These are dead bodies of people that went to share Obi Jackson rice. All these people lying here are dead, including pregnant women. They were trod to death. We are in one of the lady’s compounds. Many were also injured.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, SP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached for confirmation.

Details later…

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2