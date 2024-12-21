Boat Regata: Lagos’ll use waterways as ecosystem to boost tourism- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his administration’s readiness to unlock tourism potential that will further grow the state economy.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration is desirous to explore its waterways towards developing a strong ecosystem for tourism and expand its transportation system.

Speaking at Victoria Island during the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta, with the theme, “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” Sanwo-Olu said that the event is a demonstration of what Lagos stands for and a transformation and revival of culture.

The Governor, while declaring open the event, stressed that the Boat Regatta which was held across the five divisions of the state is a shared vision of showcasing the beauty of Lagos waterways for the residents to relish at all times.

“We are indeed excited that we can finally have a boat regatta, the beginning of what will be a lot of activities that is going to happen during this yuletide season. This one being a very first, is a demonstration of our commitment to develop tourism potential in Lagos.”

“You know one-third of Lagos is surrounded by water, so we need to be able to use our waterways not only as a means of transportation but as a strong ecosystem for tourism and today you will be seeing displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and display of boat regatta from the 5 divisions of Lagos.

“It is going to be a day and afternoon of sheer tourism, fun and understanding the beauty of waterways of Lagos looks like. Let us relax, sit back and enjoy the Beauty of serenity and tourism potential of the state and the hospitality of Lagos.

The Governor who embarked on a boat ride with some executive council members urged, Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity to unwind and enjoy the ambiance of Lagos on the waterways.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said that the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 aimed to immerse participants in the rich culture of the state’s waterway.

Benson-Awoyinka said the event serves as a driver of economic growth to boost tourism and creat opportunities for local businesses and it further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

She said the event highlighted the vibrant community heritage and sustainability practices through an engaging as well as multi-sensory experience weaving together parades, dance performances, innovative space layouts with captivating images.

