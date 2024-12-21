Bayelsa state police command assures robust security ahead of yuletide celebrations

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state police command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year celebration throughout the state. Commissioner of Police CP Alonyenu Francis Idu has directed strategic officers to implement effective surveillance measures and enhance security across the state.

“According to him security measures area commanders, tactical commanders, heads of departments, divisional police officers (DPOs), and the special drone unit will work together to ensure robust security.”

“He further appealed to the public for cooperation and support in achieving a smooth festive season, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Police using the following contact numbers: 0703 457 8208, 09167322691.

The command has re-echoed an earlier warning concerning the ban on the use of fireworks during the festive season, the Police will work with other security agencies to maintain a safe and harmonious environment for all residents and visitors.

Similar security measures are being implemented in other states, where the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,542 personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration ¹.

