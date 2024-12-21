Bayelsa state embarks on massive investment on agriculture

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state government has announced plans to massively invest in agriculture during the second term of the prosperity administration, the state aims to produce one million tonnes of rice per year.

At the flag-off of the 2024-2025 dry season farming at the rice farm in Otuasega, Ogbia Local Government Area, Governor Douye Diri encouraged the people of the state, including himself and all political appointees, to own their own farms, particularly in clusters.

The government will focus on areas where the state has a comparative advantage, including rice, plantain, banana, cassava, and oil palm. Governor Diri assured that his administration would train more young people in different aspects of agriculture.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Professor Beke Sese, said the ministry was mobilizing for massive rice production with the four new rice mills received from the Korean Government ¹. The ministry plans to plant rice in massive farmlands across Yenagoa, Amassoma, Ogbia, Isampou, and Peremabiri.

Farmers who attended the flag-off received improved seedlings and stems of different crops for planting, alongside fertilizers and other farm implements. The state’s renewed focus on agriculture is expected to boost food security and economic growth.

