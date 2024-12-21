Aiyedatiwa eulogises Olowo, Olukare over coronation anniversaries

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has rejoiced with the two frontline monarchs in the state, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbedegesin Ogunoye, and the Olukare of Ikare Akoko, Oba Akadri Saliu Momoh, CFR, CON, on their coronation anniversaries.

In a message to Oba Ajibade Ogunoye on his 5th coronation anniversary, Aiyedatiwa hailed the Olowo’s exemplary leadership and dedication to the progress of Owo.

He acknowledged the monarch’s efforts in fostering peaceful coexistence and promoting the relevance of the traditional institution through his guidance, candor, and discipline.

The governor said ‘Kabiyesi, it feels like yesterday when the lot fell on you to lead a people bound by the umbilical cord of shared history, culture, and tradition. Undoubtedly, you have displayed rare leadership acumen in fostering peaceful coexistence among the people of Owo,”

Besides, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the Olowo’s unwavering support for the government,

He said “As an opinion maker and a major stakeholder in the Ondo project, you never wavered in standing by the truth. I appreciate your wisdom and firm support for the Government of Ondo State.”

Aiyedatiwa prayed for a prosperous reign for Oba Ogunoye, asking God to rain blessings on the kingdom of Owo and the entire state.

In the same vein, Governor Aiyedatiwa congratulated Oba Akadri Saliu Momoh on the occasion of his 40th coronation anniversary as the Olukare of Ikare Akoko.

He described Olukare’s reign as remarkable.

Aiyedatiwa hailed the monarch for his enduring service and contributions to the development of Ikare Akoko, a critical commercial hub in the Akoko region.

He said “Two scores in the saddle is no mean achievement. As one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the state, Oba Momoh has enriched the traditional institution with his hard-earned experience. It takes a special grace to pilot the affairs of a great community like Ikare for forty years,” the Governor noted.

The governor commended Oba Momoh’s patience, doggedness, and unwavering commitment to the growth of Ikare Akoko and prayed for continued blessings over the community and its people.

Aiyedatiwa, on behalf of the government and people of Ondo State, extended his best wishes to both monarchs, reaffirming their pivotal roles in preserving tradition, promoting unity, and contributing to the state’s development.

