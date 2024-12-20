Yuletide: Police restricts movement, ban night clubbing, grazing in 5 Plateau LGAs

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

With barely five days to the Christmas celebration, the Nigeria Police Force, NPFL, Plateau State Command, has placed a restriction of movement in five out of the seventeen local government areas of the state.

The five local councils that were affected include; Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom as the restriction will run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, starting from December 23, 2024, to January 3, 2025. This is a preventive measure aimed at curbing any potential threat to security.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina made this known Friday at the Police Officer Mess, Jos, during a stakeholder’s engagement towards a hitch-free Christmas celebration.

“Additionally, there will be a total closure of nightclubs in the affected local government areas throughout the specified period. Night grazing, which refers to the practice of herding animals at night, will also be prohibited. Similarly, mining activities will be suspended within the same timeframe. These actions are intended to eliminate any opportunities for criminal activity.”

CP Adesina represented by DCP Sheikh Adamu, in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), revealed the measures became necessary as a result of constant engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

According to him, ” as part of our tradition, whenever we approach festive periods in Plateau, we call on all stakeholders to come together, share ideas, and ensure that peace and order are maintained within and beyond the state.

“This time, the security situation demands even greater attention. The events of December last year 2023 remain fresh in our minds, particularly the tragic incident in Mangu and Bokkos where several lives were lost, and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. We do not want a repeat of such incidents.

Daily Champion reports that the majority of the survivors of Christmas Eve, 24th December 2023, are not yet resettled back to their ancestral abode.

He further confirmed that, for Jos North and Jos South, there will be a ban on motorcycles and tricycles movement on December 25th, 26th, and January 1st. “This is part of a broader effort to ensure safety and security during the festive season. All relevant unions and associations have been informed, and their members are expected to comply.

“Another important measure is the total ban on the use and sale of fireworks, commonly known as “knockouts,” throughout the state. This ban is intended to prevent panic and confusion that could be exploited by criminal elements. We call on all residents of Plateau State to adhere strictly to this directive.”

Wishing the Christian faithful a blissful Christmas and New Year celebrations, the CP charged parents and guardians to caution their wards against any act tantamount to peaceful coexistence.

