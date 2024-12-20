Wike revokes Abuja land titles of Buhari, Onnoghen, Akume, many other prominent Nigerians

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revoked land titles belonging to former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Administration in October had threatened to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy of plots of land owned by prominent individuals and corporate organisations in Abuja.

In a notice published on Friday, October 5, 2024, the administration issued a two-week ultimatum to landowners in the Maitama district of Abuja, to settle outstanding payments for their C of O or risk losing their property rights.

In two separate notices published by the FCT Administration on Thursday, the minister revoked the ownership of 762 plots of land in the highbrow Maitama District over non-payment of statutory fees, adding that the affected persons also failed to pay for their C-of-O documents for the seized plots.

The FCTA also threatened to withdraw the Rights of Occupancy of 614 other individuals and companies, if they failed to pay outstanding bills for their plots within two weeks.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the allottee(s)/title holder(s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken under Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers the minister to revoke rights of occupancy for non-compliance with payment obligations or breach of other allocation terms,” the notice read.

Among those whose C-of-O were revoked are the Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation owned by former President Muhammadu Buhari; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and his wife, Regina Akume; and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani.

Former and serving lawmakers on the list include Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin; former House of Reps member, Nnenna Ukeje; and former Senators Andy Uba and Smart Adeyemi.