Unveiling of 4th Edition of Green Sentinel Magazine of House press corps at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Chairman House of Representatives press corps Gboyega Onadiran (right) presenting the Ambassador of Peace South-East Award to the Deputy Speaker of the House Benjamin Okezie Kalu (2nd left), during the unveiling of the 4th Edition of the Green Sentinel Magazine of House press corps at the National Assembly in Abuja Thursday, while House Chief Whip Bello Usman Kumo (2nd right) and others watch …Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2