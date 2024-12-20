Tinubu hails over appointment of Ex- Ondo Commissioner, Adekanbi

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress United Kingdom (APC UK) Ondo State Caucus has lauded the appointment of Hon Femi Adekanbi as Managing Director of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, describing it as well-deserved.

The APC Caucus noted that Adekanbi’s appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not come to them as a surprise, taking into consideration, his diligence and patriotism especially within the ruling APC, his Owo community and the society at large.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Hon Tunde Doherty, Chairman, APC UK Chapter, Chief Dare Julius Adeyeye, Chairman, APC UK Chapter, Ondo State Caucus, Hon.Davis Aboluwodi(Secretary) Prince Fola Olagbegi(Publicity Secretary) Hon(Mrs) Folashade Balogun(Women Leader) Hon.Rufus Salutun, Hon Femi Babalola and Hon.Tope Adegoroye.

The APC loyalists said Adegoroye, the former Ondo State Commissioner for Special Duties was at the forefront of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation as a member of the Security Committee, who worked assiduously for the victory of the President.

The Caucus noted that with Adekanbi at the helm of affairs of the Agency, a lot of new innovations and profound development would be witnessed.

The statement said” Going by Prince Femi Adekanbi’s pedigree, we the Ondo State Caucus of the APC UK can vouch for his leadership qualities which will invariably turn around the organisation within the shortest possible time.

” We appreciate President Tinubu for finding Adekanbi worthy of this noble assignment which he will diligently execute with other Board members.

The APC stalwarts expressed confidence that with the proven track record of the Owo-born politician and dedicated democrat,he will perform well in his new assignment to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Tinubu.

The Ondo APC UK Caucus prayed for the success of the new Managing Director in his new assignment.

It urged Adekanbi to prove his mettle as a vibrant Administrator with a passion for transparency and humility.

