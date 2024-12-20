Taraba: Crisis in Munga Doso not connected with religion – GMCN Bishop

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Bishop of Global Methodist Church Nigeria GMCN, Bishop Rev. John Pena Auta, has debunked media reports that the crisis in Munga Doso leading to the death of three people was religious.

The Bishop who spoke through the Rev. Simon Jatutu and Rev. Yayuba Baziel Yoila said that the crisis has nothing to do with religion.

“There has been a long time lingering chieftaincy dispute in that area, so people took the opportunity of the crisis between UMCN and GMCN to express their anger.

“The crisis is in connection with chieftaincy matters and lias for they are relying on lias and taking the advantage of such to achieve their aims and interest.

“The issue is not GMCN and UMCN, but it is on Traditional dispute which has been pending for long.

“We totally debunke it, for it is the work of mischief makers and lias.

On the call for arrest of GMCN leaders by Rev. Micah Dopah, the Bishop said:

“Micah Dopah has no right to call for the arrest of GMCN leaders, rather, he is the person that should be arrested.

“We are calling for the arrest of Micah Dopah for joining the Church that allows same sex marriage.

“If there is anybody that should be arrested, it is Micah Dopah. On what reason should the GMCN leaders be arrested?, let him come out with his reasons. It he that should be arrested for spreading lies which lead to people killing themselves.

“Micah Dopah has accepted Same sex marriage known as LGBTQ and fully part of it. John Wesley and John Pena Auta are not part of this evil, it is Dopah and his Clergymen that should be arrested.

“Bishop John Schol has entice Micah Dopah with Dollars to follow him to same sex marriage.

“Global Methodist Church Nigeria GMCN, we didn’t accept to be part of same sex marriage that is why we opted out of UMCN.

He said that Micah Dopah has violated the Constitution of the Church and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that if Micah Dopah will repent and come to GMCN, he will be welcome.

“If he come with all his heart.

On Church properties, the Bishop said that Micah Dopah has already taken some properties of the Church in Zing and Yorro local governments of the state.

“Micah Dopah is the first to breakaway and Ande Emmanuel is the second, so both of them should not come close to the Church Cathedral in Magami, Jalingo.

“Also none of them has legal right over the Church Sectariate, while we GMCN has all documents at our position for we occupying the Sectariate legally – he said.

Reacting on the issue in a press statement, the Director, Connectional Ministries, United Methodist Church UMC Rev Dr Micah Dopah, call on security agencies to arrest of GMCN leaders. The statement reads,

“I Rev Micah Dopah, Director, Connectional Ministries of the UMC southern conference is on behalf of our millions worshipers calling on the federal and the state government to as a matter of urgency arrest the leaders of GMC, Bishop Jonn Pena and former Bishop John Wisley respectively.

“This leaders should be brought to book. Denomination that break away in July 2024, have started with shadding blood ; let them be ready to face the wrath of the law, for their ungodly act in munga Dosso.

“And I want them to count me out of their troubles; for the past 12 years we are with them in court; let them go to court even in China for saying the truth who cares?

“They will proof to the world how the graves of our 2 lates bishops in our secretariat becomes the graves of GMC bishops.

“They should repent and stop spreading all their lies, else, they will face the consequences of their actions soon.

“The country home of John Wisley was plunged in crisis in Munga Doso where two lost their precious lives – he said.

Recall that three persons were feared death while several sustained various degrees of injuries following fight over struggle of church property domination between Global Methodist church of Nigeria,GMCN, and United Methodist church of Nigeria,UMCN in Munga Dosso Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Reports have it that the incident occured on Sunday as two groups who are having issues over time led to the Police station in the area could not resolved amicably which on Sunday escalated that thrown the whole community into serious fight.

The State Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO,DSP,Abdullahi Usman, said the situation came up with serious security threat which resulted to the loss of lives, several injuries and destruction of property.

Usman said at the moment six persons have been arrested in connection with the situation to be taking to the state Criminal Investigation Department,CID for more investigation.

He said out of the three casualties two children were burnt inside the room while one was killed instantly in the course of the fight.

Abdullahi Usman revealed that when the matter was reported to the Police,team of operative was immediately mobilized to the scene to contain further breakdown of Law and order.

The PPRO pledged the commitment of Police towards adequate security that would guarantee security of lives and property, urging residents to provide useful information to the security that can address the situation.

He cautioned people against taking law into their hands stating that peace remains paramount in the affairs of humans life.

Usman also advised people to always report matter to security for prompt action, revealing that security are meant to protect lives and property.