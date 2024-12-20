Reinstate Hadi now –MURIC tells Wike

The Minister of Abuja FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been told to reinstate the suspended Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr Shehu Ahmad Hadi, or give the reason behind his suspension.

The advice came from an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) in a statement issued on Friday, December 20, 2024 by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC said: “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, announced the immediate suspension of Engr. Shehu Ahmad Hadi as the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on November 14, 2024 without giving any reason whatsoever (https://tribuneonlineng.com/wike-suspends-fcda-executive-secretary-hadi-ahmad/).

“Wike has kept sealed lips five weeks down the line and tongues are wagging. The minister has appointed FCDA’s Director of Engineering Services, Richard Yunana, as Acting Executive Secretary.

“We stand to be corrected but the suspended Executive Secretary has a credible pedigree. He was a former Commissioner for Works in Gombe State and he has an unblemished civil service record. Nigerians are already wondering about the raison d’etre for his suspension.

“There is every reason to believe that due process may not have been followed particularly because the reason for the suspension has not been given to date. The practice in public service is that no suspension is decided upon without an investigation going on parri passu.

“Besides, the principle of fair hearing demands that the former Executive Secretary knows why he was suspended and is given the chance to defend himself. As tax-payers, Nigerians also have the right to know. Dead silence after such suspension suggests traits of impunity.

“On 13th April, 1655, Louis XIV, King of France and Navarre, told the French ‘Parlement’, ‘L’État, c’est moi’ (i.e. ‘The state is mine’) thereby arrogating to himself all powers in France. He was a sacred cow.

“It is our hope that another Louis XIV is not being mentored in Abuja FCT. Wike appears to have become too powerful while some of his actions seem to have been arbitrary.

“While we appreciate his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have second thoughts about some of his decisions which seem to have been reckless and anti-people. For instance, the demolition of houses at short notice and sacking officials of the FCT only to replace them with people of his own ethnic background do not give a picture of probity, transparency and objectivity.

“In particular, apart from being a seasoned technocrat, someone like Engr Shehu Ahmad Hadi, who also worked for the emergence of President Tinubu as Nigeria’s numero uno citizen deserves better treatment.

“We, therefore, urge the FCT Minister to reinstate the suspended Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Shehu Ahmad Hadi, or give the reason behind his suspension. We are in a democracy and we must toe the path of global best practices if we want to be taken serious in the commity of civilized nations.”

