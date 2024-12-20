Public Affairs Manager Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka; Mr. Edet Udoh ( both middle) and other Journalist that won with their gift, during the Nestle Nigeria Media Awards Ceremony held in Lagos, 19/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Nestle Staff Pose with the awardee with their gift, during the Nestle Nigeria Media Awards Ceremony held in Lagos, 19/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2