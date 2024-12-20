21 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nestle Nigeria Media awards ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0103

Public Affairs Manager  Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka; Mr. Edet Udoh  ( both middle) and other Journalist that won with their gift, during the Nestle Nigeria Media Awards Ceremony held in Lagos, 19/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Nestle Staff Pose with the awardee with their gift, during the Nestle Nigeria Media Awards Ceremony held in Lagos, 19/12/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

