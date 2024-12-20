Navy promotes 146 senior officers

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Navy Board on Thursday 19 December 2024 approved the promotion of 146 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

Breakdown of the promotions released showed that 24 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 26 Captains were elevated to the rank of Commodore while 96 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina, Suleman Dahun, Gideon Jinjirim Kachim, Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye, Seminu Adisa Adepegba, Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong, Yusuf Sani Idris, Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa, Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, Mushin Yahaya Abba, Victor Dabess Choji, Vincent Burabari Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Desmond Okechukwu Igbo, Kolawale Olumide Oguntuga, Adedokun John Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Bai Haruna Sabo, Jonathan Ojone Ajodo, Paul Efe-Oghene, Musliu Olatokunbo Yussuff, Abiodun Alade and Samuel Innocent Ngatuwa.

A statement issued by the Navy’s spokesman, Commodore Aiwuyor Aliu-Adams said that the newly promoted Commodores are Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, Kabir Umar Rabiu, Bashir Abubakar, Olayinka Ayodele Aliu, Uche Aneke, Temitope Adeshola Bamidele, Ekuma Raphael Ekuma, Nsikan Friday, Ibrahim Ari Gwaska, Maksum Abdullahi Mohammed, Mutalib Ibikunle Raji, Murtala Aminu Rogo, Umar Saidu, Aminu Shehu, Mohammed Saghir Shettima, Jelani Umar, Olusegun Abiodun Awofe, Manga Salisu Danjuma, Mohammed Auwal Jibrilla, Adamu Mohammed Mohammed, Kelechi Kingsley Ogbonna, Makanjuola Yakub Olowu, Saidu Sulaiman, Yahaya Jaja Muhammed, Sylvester Kennedy Ogogo and Babatunde Usman Quadri.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and their families while charging them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

