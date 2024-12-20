Leadership of Nigeria Air Force visits Zinox Technologies for strategic partnership

A high-level delegation from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently visited Zinox Technologies, West Africa’s foremost Integrated ICT solutions company, exploring avenues for a strategic partnership to strengthen the Air Force’s operational and technological infrastructure.

The delegation, led by AVM SK Usman, Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS), included notable figures such as Dr. Asogbon, Strategic Consultant on Communication, Air Commodore Isah, Commander of the 041 CIS Dep, Air Commodore AI Hanidu, Director of Information Technology, Air Commodore HC Usman, Director of Electronic Warfare, Squadron Leader Bilawu, and Group Captain Oloretore, Commander of the 641 CIS Group and a few others.

During the over five-hour visit to Zinox Technologies, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delegation engaged in presentations on future technologies delivered by Zinox Management, including the Group Chairman, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh. The session featured in-depth brainstorming by both parties and concluded with a tour of Zinox’s AI Assembly Plant.

The NAF representatives expressed their satisfaction with Zinox’s impressive contributions to technological advancements across Nigeria and Africa. They emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing critical needs, including the localization and implementation of robust data storage solutions at NAF headquarters and nationwide offices to ensure data security and accessibility, as well as deploying intelligent and advanced video surveillance systems to enhance security and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the discussions highlighted providing reliable and efficient alternative power solutions to support critical operations and establishing and equipping annex facilities to meet the NAF’s growing data storage and processing requirements. Both parties also proposed solutions to support the development of various data centres for the Air Force. These discussions underscored Zinox’s capability to meet NAF’s complex requirements, leveraging its experience and innovative technology offerings to enhance national security operations.

Expressing appreciation for the visit, Mrs. Kelechi Ezeokonta, Managing Director of Zinox Technologies, warmly welcomed the delegation on behalf of the company’s management. “It is an honor to host the Nigerian Air Force delegation at Zinox Technologies. This visit reflects the shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to address critical operational needs. We are excited about the potential of this partnership to drive innovation and operational efficiency. At Zinox, we remain committed to delivering world-class solutions that advance Nigeria’s technological independence and development,” she said.

Zinox Technologies, known for its pioneering role in the African tech industry, has a proven track record and a rich history of impactful projects across Nigeria and the continent. The company has been instrumental in driving digital transformation initiatives, providing cutting-edge IT solutions, and supporting numerous sectors with innovative tech products.

The foremost tech company has executed several transformative initiatives, including Africa’s largest ICT voter registration rollout and impactful e-education and e-health projects in Nigeria and other African countries. Zinox holds major global certifications and Awards as a leading integrated ICT solution company.

By partnering with Zinox, the NAF aims to leverage indigenous cutting-edge technology to enhance its operational capabilities and contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian Air Force. This collaboration highlights Zinox’s unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to support Nigeria’s growth and development.