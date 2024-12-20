Land Title: I am not owing FCTA- Speaker Abbas

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said that his attention has been drawn to reports in both the print and electronic media to the effect that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) revoked land titles in the FCT, belonging to certain individuals, including the Speaker, due to non-settlement of outstanding payments.

In à statement issued to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Musa Krishi, the Speaker said that for the records, he has only one land allocated to him in the FCT, and has since settled his outstanding payment in October 2024, following the FCTA’s newspapers’ publications to that effect.

It is, therefore, an error for the FCTA to include his name among those having outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of the land titles. The FCTA is advised to be more circumspect in handling such issues.

The Speaker cautioned the media to always verify their facts before going to press with such issues.

The media are, therefore, urged to desist from further publishing or spreading such misleading information about the person of the Speaker.

