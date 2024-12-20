JAMB, NRC, NBET top ICPC’s 2024 ethics and integrity scorecard

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) have been named the top-performing government agencies in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) 2024 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

JAMB secured the highest score with 89.75%, closely followed by NRC at 89.33%, and NBET at 88.73%, showcasing their adherence to ethical standards and anti-corruption practices.

In stark contrast, several institutions, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Nigeria Press Council (NPC), Legal Aid Council (LAC), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), all scored zero in the evaluation. Academic institutions such as the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Federal Polytechnic Ede, and the University of Ibadan also fell into the zero-point category.

The ICPC, during a press briefing on Thursday, revealed that the 2024 assessment covered 330 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) nationwide.

The evaluation examined key indicators, including governance practices, financial auditing processes, ethics policies, and whistle-blowing mechanisms.

Common gaps identified among MDAs included the absence of whistle-blower policies, a lack of strategic plans, and ineffective stock verification systems.

Many agencies also failed to submit timely financial and audit reports or conduct internal system reviews.

Speaking at the event, ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Aliyu explained that the EICS aims to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity within government institutions.

He emphasized the Commission’s commitment to recognizing compliant MDAs while holding defaulters accountable.

“MDAs with substantial compliance will continue to be recognized and rewarded. Non-compliant institutions, however, will face necessary enforcement actions to ensure adherence to government directives,” Dr. Aliyu said.

The ICPC reiterated its dedication to improving governance and curbing corruption, with plans to further strengthen ethical practices across public institutions in Nigeria.