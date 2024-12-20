Ibadan Stampede: MURIC condoles with victims, demands truths, transparency

The Oyo State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condoled with the victims of the Ibadan Stampede incident at Islamic High School Basorun, Ibadan, which reportedly claimed the lives of 32 Children with several injured during the children’s funfair.

In a condolence message released on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Ambassador and general secretary of MURIC in Oyo State, Mallam Ibrahim Agunbiade, sympathized with the bereaved families and the injured ones. He also called for an investigation.

The statement stated; “It was with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we received the news of the tragic incident at Islamic High School, Basorun Ibadan and the resultant death of Thirty-two (32) Children and many injured, of which 90% of the victims were Muslims. We sincerely condole with the families of the victims and the Oyo State Muslim community.

“According to several reports and eyewitness accounts, the program was an evangelistic event targeting Muslims, cleverly organized to attract Muslim attendees who fell for it with their hijabs and niqabs.

“We question the media’s hypocritical underreporting of the tragedy, seemingly due to the event’s Christian evangelistic nature.

“We question why a Muslim School venue is used for a Christian evangelistic programme. Were the Islamic Mission and school authorities consulted and involved in the organization of the event? Why was the event not held at St.Patrick’s School or Adamasingba Stadium? “

Agunbiade urged the Islamic Mission and School management to speak out and provide clarity on their involvement in the event, saying the public deserves transparency and truth.

“MURIC, therefore, calls on the Oyo State government to investigate the incident. The lives and properties of citizens are paramount, and the government must always put in place the necessary protection and proactiveness for the populace whenever such an event is embarked upon, especially in a crowded area.

“Life is sacred, and it has no duplicate. Therefore, adequate studies before such crowdy event are inevitable.

“Lastly, we pray for the repose of the souls of our brethren who lost their lives to this ugly incident. May Allah be pleased with them all. We pray that Allah will accept their returns as faithful servants and admit them into a blissful paradise.

“The group equally prays for the injured ones, May Almighty Allah grant them quick recovery”, MURIC further stated.

For a better society