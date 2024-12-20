Ibadan Funfair stampede: Tinubu demands ‘thorough investigation’ as police confirm death of 35 children

.Police arrest Ooni’s ex-wife, Naomi, 7 other suspects

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the tragic incident at the Children’s FunFair in Ibadan, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and left many injured.

The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the grieving families who have lost their beloved children.

In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event.

President Tinubu has urgently directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy thoroughly. He emphasises that it is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

The President urges the Oyo State Government to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring. Among the essential actions are a comprehensive review of all public events’ safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations, and regular safety audits of event venues.

Furthermore, President Tinubu calls on event organisers to prioritise the safety of all attendees, especially children. He stresses the importance of integrating professional security, protocol, and logistics at events to ensure the utmost safety of all participants.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” President Tinubu asserts.

35 minors have been confirmed dead in a stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, on Wednesday, December 18.

The Oyo State Police Command, in a statement on Thursday, said that six persons were injured and were receiving treatment in a medical facility

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Among those in police custody are Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, a former wife of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, and six other individuals.

“Following the tragic stampede on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight individuals for their roles in the incident.

“In furtherance of the above, the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

“So also, residents around the axis are advised not to panic as they would witness high level patrols and visible Police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation.

“Finally, the Oyo State Police Command sympathizes with all the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and assures the good people of the State that Justice will be served accordingly.”

Meanwhile, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the people of the state over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of many children on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

In a statement, the First Lady sympathized with the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, describing the incident as a devastating loss. She also extended her prayers for the speedy recovery and total healing of those injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“May the Lord grant peace to Oyo State, comfort to the families who have lost their loved ones, and hope to those grieving at this time. My heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this devastating incident,” the First Lady stated.

The tragedy has left the state in mourning, with citizens and leaders alike uniting in grief and prayer for those impacted by the unfortunate event.

Also, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed sympathy to the families of children who died at the funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the monarch’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, said Oba Ogunwusi expressed sympathy with the Government of Oyo State and the families of children whose lives were lost in the tragedy.

The monarch also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, saying she genuinely cared for children and organised similar events in Osun State when she was queen.

Ogunwusi also pledged to support all efforts to bring solace and healing to those affected by the deaths.

“We share in the grief and pains that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time.

“While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and care to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December periods like this.

“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss. The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions,” the statement read.