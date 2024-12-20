21 C
Photo Gallery

Deeper Life Nat’l Dec. Retreat , Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) held at Lagos –Ibadan expressway Ogun

by Peter Anayo081

L-r… Deeper life Ministry General  Superintendent , Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi his wife Mrs. Esther; during the Flag off ceremony of the National December Retreat and the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) held at the Deeper life international Conference Centre , Lagos- Ibadan Expressway Ogun State 19/12./2024 … PHOTOS :CHINYRE IKEANYI.

 

L-r …Lagos Moderator Deeper Christian Life Ministry, pastor Eric Ajari; Deeper Life Ministry General  Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi his wife Mrs. Esther;  Church Secretary, Pastor John Ntekim, during the Flag off ceremony of the National December Retreat and the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) held at the Deeper life international Conference Centre , Lagos- Ibadan Expressway Ogun State.

Cross Section of the Student, singing Praises to God, during the Flag off ceremony of the National December Retreat and the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) held at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre , Lagos- Ibadan Expressway Ogun State.

 

