33.4 C
Lagos
December 20, 2024
Trending now

Land Title: I am not owing FCTA- Speaker Abbas

Breaking: Oil marketers slash petrol price to N939.50 per litre

Nigerian Army Council approves promotion of 35 Brigadiers General, 73 Colonel Senior…

Reinstate Hadi now –MURIC tells Wike

Governor Mutfwang issues C of O to NDPHC, seeks construction of 132/33KV…

Counterfeit rice: NAFDAC shuts down 8 rice shops, seizes products worth 5…

Tinubu hails over appointment of Ex- Ondo Commissioner, Adekanbi

Taraba Assembly jack up 2025 budget with N1.5bn to a total of…

Breaking: Court grants Dele Farotimi N30million bail

Illicit drugs: NDLEA strengthens airport operations as officers undergo advanced trainings

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Oil marketers slash petrol price to N939.50 per litre

by Peter Anayo059

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Oil marketers have slashed the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol from N1,060 to N939.50 per litre.

 

The decision followed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery which had earlier on Thursday lowered the pump price of petrol to N899.50 per litre, down from N970 per litre.

 

According to the refinery, this price reduction is intended to offer much-needed relief to Nigerians ahead of the holiday season.

 

The Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina made this announcement.

 

“To alleviate transport costs during this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS (petrol). From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM,” Chiejina said.

 

‘‘Furthermore, for every litre purchased on a cash basis, consumers will have the opportunity to buy another litre on credit, backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.”

 

As of Thursday, December 19, petrol was still being sold at N1,060 per litre in Lagos and surrounding areas.

 

However, by Friday, MRS, a leading marketer, along with others, had adjusted their prices, now selling at N939.50 per litre, according to Vanguard report.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Alleged N1.3trn diversion: PDP demands immediate release of Okowa

Editor

Tinubu’s forces prevail in the Senate as Tax Reform Bills scale 2nd Reading

Editor

Outrage as Abuja Court orders CBN to stop monthly allocations to Rivers

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO