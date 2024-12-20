Breaking: Court grants Dele Farotimi N30million bail

A magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti has granted N30 million bail to human rights activist, Dele Farotimi.

The magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, ruled on Farotimi’s bail application today.

The bail conditions include two sureties, who are responsible citizens in the society, with the defendant asked to leave his international passport with the court.

Farotimi would also not grant media interviews during the pendency of the case.

The police had accused Farotimi of “criminally defaming” Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a book titled: ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.’

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2