Tinubu’s reform plan to tackle herders-farmers’ conflicts in order, says Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to a peaceful and secure Nigera with his implementation of a sweeping reform plan to reduce the hitherto perennial herders- farmers’ clashes in various parts of the country.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State on Wednesday, noted that on his assumption of office, President Tinubu’s administration set out various strategies that would transform the nation’s security landscape.

He noted that one of the most complex issues facing the country was the conflict between herders and farmers, which was exacerbated by climate change and resource scarcity.

The renowned Surveyor lauded the Tinubu administration for successfully implementing mediation frameworks and community dialogues that had led to a significant reduction in these clashes, stressing that by promoting peaceful coexistence and equitable resource management, the Tinubu administration had fostered a more harmonious environment for both groups.

Aare Osifeso further stressed that the Tinubu administration had clearly demonstrated that the government’s strategies were not principally for a crackdown on insurgencies, but also to pave the way for dialogue and peace-building efforts, thereby fostering national cohesion.

He, however, said that President Tinubu’s determination to achieve a peaceful Nigeria remained unyielding, more so that he had continually assured Nigerians to be hopeful of a future characterized by security, unity and prosperity.

“To further demonstrate his commitment to an end to herders-farmers’ conflicts and improving the livestock industry’s contribution to national food security, the President established a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development with Alhaji Idi Mukhtar, who had, prior to his appointment to head the new ministry, set a high standard in the Nigerian dairy industry.

The community leader, however, charged Alhaji Mukhtar to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revolutionarizing the livestock sector, adding that expectations were, no doubt, high for Alhaji Mukhtar’s leadership at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

