The Next Titan Nigeria calls for entrepreneurs’ entries, pegs N50 million grand prize

BLESSING TAIWO

The Next Titan, a Nigerian Entrepreneurial Reality TV Show aimed at igniting entrepreneurial spirit in the youths, has unveiled its 10th edition with a grand prize of N50 million.

Registration for The Next Titan Nigeria Season 10 tagged ‘the unconventional’ has commenced and it is scheduled to end on January 25, 2025. Audition will begin in February at Port Harcourt, then Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos.

Executive Producer of The Next Titan, Mide Akinlaja made the disclosure during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

Akinlaja called on young talented people who have entrepreneurial acumen to send in their entries, noting that they will be groomed through rigorous tasks, boardroom process and mentorship.

According to him, viewers of the show this season would win N1 million weekly by participating in a weekly trivia of the show.

“The Season 10 process will start by allowing the contestants to pitch their business ideas through auditions in 4 major cities in Nigeria which are Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos. Those who would not be able to attend these physical auditions would also be given the opportunity to audition online.

“After this, the top 50 would be selected for Top 50 Boot Camp, before the 20 final contestants with the brightest ideas would be shortlisted to live together in the Titan House and to compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions during eviction shows in the Titan boardroom,” Akinlaja gave the details.

He appreciated the strategic collaborations of the headline sponsor of The Next Titan 10, Betano (a global game-tech and betting company); associate sponsor— Sifax Group; supporting sponsors— Arik Air, Lifemate Furniture, Nikky Taurus and others.

In his address, the country manager of Betano, Kunle Olamuyiwa, said the company’s partnership with the show will help support the participants.

Olamuyiwa added that Betano encourages resilience and creativity among Nigerian youths, hence the sponsorship.

Head of Corporate Communications, Sifax Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, in his remarks, mentioned that his company had been partnering with the show since its first edition.

“We have seen the impact of the initiative on the participants, not just the winners year in year out. That is why we keep supporting them over and over again,” Akande said.

Adebanji Ola, Head of Corporate Communications, Arik Air, stressed the significance of the show in shaping the nation and celebrating great entrepreneurial ideas.

Testifying to the impact of the Titan house, The Next Titan Nigeria Season 9 winner, Eric Anthony said, “the more time I spent in the house, the more my business ideas broadened. After going through the house activities, the things I couldn’t pursue then, I started pursuing them.”

On his part, the first runner-up of Season 8, Victor Emaye mentioned that one of the lessons he learnt at the titan house was great confidence in his ability.

“I currently run a thriving healthcare business after a very challenging period. We have impacted so many Nigerians with our services. Lessons from the house were of great help,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2