Taraba: The crisis in munga Doso is not connected with religion – GMCN Bishop

The Bishop of Global Methodist Church Nigeria GMCN, Bishop Rev. John Pena Auta, has debunked media reports that the crisis in Munga Doso leading to the death of three people was religious.

The Bishop who spoke through the Rev. Simon Jatutu and Rev. Yayuba Baziel Yoila said that the crisis has nothing to do with religion.

“There has been a long time lingering chieftaincy dispute in that area, so people took the opportunity of the crisis between UMCN and GMCN to express their anger.

“The crisis is in connection with chieftaincy matters and liars and they are relying on liars and taking advantage of such to achieve their aims and interests.

“The issue is not GMCN and UMCN, but it is on Traditional dispute which has been pending for long.

“We totally debunk it, it is the work of mischief makers and liars.

On the call for the arrest of GMCN leaders by Rev. Micah Dopah, the Bishop said:

“Micah Dopah has no right to call for the arrest of GMCN leaders, rather, he is the person that should be arrested.

“We are calling for the arrest of Micah Dopah for joining the Church that allows same-sex marriage.

“If there is anybody that should be arrested, it is Micah Dopah. On what reason should the GMCN leaders be arrested?, let him come out with his reasons. It is he who should be arrested for spreading lies that lead to people killing themselves.

“Micah Dopah has accepted same-sex marriage known as LGBTQ and is fully part of it. John Wesley and John Pena Auta are not part of this evil, it is Dopah and his Clergymen that should be arrested.

“Bishop John Schol has enticed Micah Dopah with Dollars to follow him to same-sex marriage.

“Global Methodist Church Nigeria GMCN didn’t accept to be part of same-sex marriage that is why we opted out of UMCN.

He said that Micah Dopah had violated the Constitution of the Church and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that if Micah Dopah will repent and come to GMCN, he will be welcomed.

“If he comes with all his heart.

On Church properties, the Bishop said that Micah Dopah has already taken some properties of the Church in Zing and Yorro local governments of the state.

“Micah Dopah is the first to breakaway and Ande Emmanuel is the second, so both of them should not come close to the Church Cathedral in Magami, Jalingo.

“Also none of them has legal right over the Church Secretariat, while we at GMCN have all documents at our position for we are occupying the Secretariat legally – he said.

Reacting on the issue in a press statement, the Director, of Connectional Ministries, United Methodist Church UMC Rev Dr Micah Dopah, called on security agencies to arrest GMCN leaders. The statement reads,

“I Rev Micah Dopah, Director, Connectional Ministries of the UMC southern conference on behalf of our millions of worshipers calling on the federal and the state government to as a matter of urgency arrest the leaders of GMC, Bishop Jonn Pena and former Bishop John Wesley respectively.

“These leaders should be brought to book. Denomination that broke away in July 2024 started with shedding blood; let them be ready to face the wrath of the law, for their ungodly act in munga Dosso.

“And I want them to count me out of their troubles; for the past 12 years we have been with them in court; let them go to court even in China for saying the truth who cares?

“They will prove to the world how the graves of our 2 late bishops in our secretariat became the graves of GMC bishops.

“They should repent and stop spreading all their lies, else, they will face the consequences of their actions soon.

“The country home of John Wesley was plunged in crisis in Munga Doso where two lost their precious lives – he said.

Recall that three persons were feared dead while several sustained various degrees of injuries following fight over the struggle for church property betweenthe Global Methodist Church of Nigeria, GMCN, and the United Methodist Church of Nigeria, UMCN in Munga Dosso Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Reports have it that the incident occurred on Sunday as two groups who are having issues over time led to the Police station in the area but could not be resolved amicably which on Sunday escalated and threw the whole community into serious fighting.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP, Abdullahi Usman, said the situation came up with a serious security threat which resulted in the loss of lives, several injuries and destruction of properties.

Usman said at the moment six persons have been arrested in connection with the situation to be taken to the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID for more investigation.

He said out of the three casualties two children were burnt inside the room while one was killed instantly in the course of the fight.

Abdullahi Usman revealed that when the matter was reported to the police, a team of operatives were immediately mobilized to the scene to contain further breakdown of law and order.

The PPRO pledged the commitment of Police towards adequate security that would guarantee security of lives and property, urging residents to provide useful information to the security that can address the situation.

He cautioned people against taking laws into their hands stating that peace remains paramount in the affairs of human life.

Usman also advised people to always report matters to security for prompt action, revealing that the police are meant to protect lives and property.

