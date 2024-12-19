Sulaiman- Ibrahim Praises Resilience of Gurara Women as she commissions NWFP Rice Processing Factory

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim on Wednesday commended the World Bank and the Governor of Niger State, Hon Mohammed Umaru Bago, and praised the resilience of women, as she commissioned the Nigerian For Women Project (NWFP) Bokwosayi Women rice processing factory at Gwachipe, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Minister described the transformative milestone as a journey towards redefining empowerment for Nigerian women, representing a beacon of hope, a symbol of progress, and a testament to the resilience and potential of Nigerian women, especially in Niger State.

She also commended the exceptional support for the NFWP, and the integration of childcare facilities within the factory, which, according to her is a groundbreaking initiative that addresses one of the most significant barriers to women’s economic participation—balancing work and childcare.

“This step exemplifies forward-thinking leadership and sets a precedent for inclusive economic planning”.

According to her, the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) exemplifies the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to achieving gender equality and enhancing women’s socio-economic outcomes.

Noting that it is ‘Women o Clock’, she stated that the project was designed as a long-term and multidimensional intervention, that addresses the systemic and market barriers that have long hindered women’s progress.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government, the World Bank, and strategic partners, the NFWP has made remarkable strides in improving household welfare, fostering economic empowerment, and uplifting communities.

She thanked the World Bank and the Governor for making the dreams of the women possible and expressed happiness that the women are now empowered to provide for their families and their communities, which in turn would lead to a sharp reduction in cases of sexual and gender-based violence against women.

The minister also emphasized the need for family cohesion, asserting that empowered women would be able to train their children who would, in turn, fill the economic gaps of their families.

On his part, Mr. Micheal Ilesanmi, on behalf of the Country Director, stated that the NFWP was aimed at economically empowering Women in the country to be self-sufficient and to be able to improve the livelihood of their households and to contribute to the economy of the state.

He narrated the experience of one of the Emirs who expressed that the project has reduced profoundly the number of complaints from wives against their husbands over caring for the needs of their families.

Ilesanmi added that each of the processing stations are able to produce 2 tonnes of rice per day, adding it up to quantities that are made possible from the over 29 rice factories in the state.

Governor Bago in his remarks said he was happy because when a woman is empowered, the effect trickles down to all members of the family and the community.

He promised his administration’s continued support for women and thanked the Minister for finding time to honor him and the women in the state.

