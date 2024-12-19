Stop demarketing Rivers, Fubara urges politicians

As Sen Pepple warns land grabbers against invading Opobo-Nkoro

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that God never made any mistake ordaining him as Governor to drive a trajectory of transformation that is already advancing the State and empowering the people on an enduring scale, positively.

The Governor, however, observed the damaging media campaign orchestrated by some self-seeking political leaders of the State in the guise of fighting his administration, warning that such evil acts were rather demarketing the State.

Governor Fubara spoke at Kala-Ibiama Town, venue of the inauguration of the 3.05km long Kala-Ibiama section of the Kala-Ibiama-Epellema Road and Bridge in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He advised such self-serving persons to discard such depraved mentality, and prioritise the advancement, economic prosperity and positive reputation of the State over their parochial interests.

The Governor said: “I want to assure everyone, more especially our leaders, Rivers State belongs to all of us, the best we can do is to contribute our little quota to better the State. Rivers State, as at today, even in the face of wonderful things that we are doing that people are beginning to see, is faced with dangerous media war that is demarketing the State as we are seeing today.

“The previous administration had its own fair share of it, but it wasn’t as barbaric as what we are seeing today, where people will come out openly, and say yes, our mission is to demarket the State. Are you demarketing Rivers State for Fubara? Demarketing the State has nothing to do with Fubara. It has to do with all of us who will suffer the effect.

“We had a session when the Joint Tax Board came to the State for its meeting. They were asking: is it the Rivers State that they painted in the media as if you could be shot in the streets, and we are not seeing any of those things said of it in the media. Rivers is peaceful, it is our State. What we owe this State is, wherever we find ourselves, wherever God has placed us, let us contribute to the betterment of the State, not to run it down.”

Governor Fubara noted that the obstinate ones have started suffering from the punishment of God, adding that he has no choice than to leave them to such misfortune that they have brought upon themselves.

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara dedicated the Kala-Ibiama section of the road to three important personalities that he described as political associates who shared same political dreams of the kind of leadership to provide to the State.

Governor Fubara noted that sadly, those associates, who were former members representing Opobo/Nkoro State Constituency from 2015 to 2023, Adonye Kelly Diri; a former deputy chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dagogo Eli Legg-Jack; a former PDP chairman in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Senibo Daniel Legg- Jack; are not alive to see evidence of what has become of the course they once supported, convincingly.

He said, “It pleased the Almighty God to allow the things that happened in that time to happen. But we will continue to remember them because they started the journey with me. They followed us when a lot of people didn’t believe in our struggle of leadership. In fact, if I must borrow a quote: ‘Leaders are not by title, leaders are by their care.’ When you lead because of title, you mislead, but when you lead by care, you become a good and wonderful leader.”

Governor Fubara expressed delight that the Kala-Ibiama road has been achieved for the people, and marks the beginning of many more things that will be done to impact the lives of Opobo/Nkoro people positively, explaining that the Kala-Ibiama community road project was conceived to connect those in Epellema community because there is no way to connect them through the mini-highway into Opobo Town.

He said, “I am happy today that those of you that are staying far away, that have not been to Kala-Ibiama for a while, you might miss your way if you are entering Kala-Ibiama now. So, we are here to inaugurate the section of the Kala-Ibiama road. It’s about 3km, well built by MCC, which has shown itself as a committed company that is supporting us.

“The other section of the road is still ongoing and has a bridge that will connect Kala-Ibiama to Epellema. By the special grace of God, before the middle of next year, we will be inaugurating that section.”

Governor Fubara assured that what is happening in the Opobo axis will be replicated in the Nkoro axis because there would not be holistic development without integrating all the sections, saying: “This LGA is Opobo/Nkoro; it is not Opobo only. So, for my other local government neighbours, the Nkoro people, we are also coming to Nkoro Kingdom before the middle of next year to commission a project. So, don’t think that it is only Opobo we are handling. Nkoro, you have a special project that we are going to commission. The project will commence very soon, and I will be there in the next six months to commission it”.

Performing the project inauguration, former Chief Whip of Nigerian Senate, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple, said Governor Fubara has continued to deliver critical infrastructure across the State, especially in Opobo Kingdom, capable of attracting and encouraging business growth, pointing out how difficult it has been to access Kala-Ibiama community, especially during the raining season, a problem the reconstructed road has sufficiently addressed.

He said that in addition to the development that the road will bring, there will be enhanced business opportunities, and the value of land will appreciate but quickly added that it will not be available for land grabbers.

He explained, “Let us pray that nobody will come to grab it (land) because we shall not allow land grabbing in Opobo. Your Excellency, on the 13th of December, God showed your enemies that He is God. They came all the way from Abuja to celebrate victory. They brought it to the gate of Government House, so that when the (Appeal Court) verdict comes, there will be gunshots, there will be popping of champagne, and there will be drinking of 40 years.

“But God didn’t let it be. To the contrary, they didn’t cut their cake. When the decision came, they were like them that dream dreams. They couldn’t believe it. And so, God will continue to elevate you. God will continue to conquer your enemies for you. And you are doing roads. You are doing a lot of infrastructural development in Rivers State. You have recorded the highest number of infrastructural development projects ever by any administration in 18 years.

“You have commissioned 28 roads, total 291.36km. You have 26 ongoing road projects. Who has done that before? Have you ever heard it? And you are doing so without flag-off ceremonies! Before, we will see flag-offs; midway, you will see inspection with television, and then, commissioning becomes a session to abuse elders.

“Our Governor sitting there has been able to achieve 72 basic things under the education sector. Who has done that before? Nobody. And so, Your Excellency, your works will speak for you. If you go to the health sector, all the primary healthcare centres, not less than 38, have been renovated and brought back to life. 38 in the three Senatorial Districts. Who can beat your record?” he added.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr Rowland Obed-Whyte, said the 3.05km long road has been built to last.

In his welcome address, Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam, expressed appreciation of the people to Governor Fubara for reconstructing the road that has changed the landscape of the area, adding that with the road, a better route has been provided for commutation, improved security and enhanced socio-economic activities, and pledged the continued support of the people to the success of the administration.

Speaking for Monier Construction Company (MCC), the firm that handled the project, the General Manager, Mr Omako Oko, said they are delighted to have been trusted to handle the job, which has been delivered to specifications.