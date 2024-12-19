Sanwo-Olu hands over 260 security vehicles, gadgets to police

…Performs groundbreaking of 2,200 housing units in Ijeh Barracks

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday performed groundbreaking of 2, 200 modern housing units at the Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende, Ikoyi area of the State.

Also, the Governor handed over 260 security vehicles and gadgets to the State Police to fortify security apparatus within and around the State.

The handover ceremony which took place during the 18th Annual Town Hall meeting on security with the governor, was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and other stakeholders in the State.

The intervention of the housing project which is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), it is aimed at bridging the housing deficit and providing a conducive living environment for the officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their families all over the country.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today is a day for our Law Enforcement Officers because two of the activities that we are engaging in today are for their welfare and our collective security and safety of lives and property. This is the first, and the second one will follow almost immediately.

“This transformative redevelopment project to provide 2200 modern housing units at the Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende is part of intervention aimed at bridging the housing deficit and providing a modern, safe housing and conducive living environment for the officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their families all over the country.

“This milestone is a commitment to the welfare of our security personnel and our Policemen and women who are serving this nation, safeguarding our lives and properties, also deserve to be taken good care of and Ijeh Police Barracks is the first to be redeveloped. For decades, this Barracks stood as a symbol of resilience, sheltering countless officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting our state. However, the wear and tear of time, coupled with insufficient maintenance, led to severe structural dilapidation.

“This redevelopment is in tandem with this administration’s wider socio-economic objectives for the development and revitalization of the State in ensuring that quantitative, decent, affordable residential, industrial and housing units are available for Lagosians in line with our THEMES+ agenda.

“We have been constructing housing units in various locations within the State to enhance our contribution towards the achievement of the Urban Renewal Initiative, and now with the redevelopment of the Nigeria Police Barracks, we are happy that no one will be left behind when it comes to the provision of adequate housing.

“Addressing this challenge required innovation and partnerships. Following the recommendations of the former Special Adviser on Housing, and with the unwavering tenacity of the current Special Adviser, Housing, we initiated a public-private partnership (PPP) model through a Joint Venture (JV). This collaboration brought together the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State to create a joint venture that aligns public needs with private-sector efficiency.

“Today, we are here to witness the result of this meticulous planning—the groundbreaking of 2200 housing units that will redefine the standard of living for our police officers. This project symbolizes more than just new buildings; it represents our unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for those who serve and protect us.”

While expressing appreciation to the IGP Egbetokun and other stakeholders for their commitment to the project, the Governor added, “The Ministry of Housing, e-GIS & Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and our public & private-sector partners, have ensured that the project is getting off to a good start.”

He added, “As we break ground today, let us remember that this is only the beginning. We must ensure the timely completion of this project, maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity throughout the construction process.

“This project reaffirms our commitment to building a Lagos that works for everyone. It is a Lagos where security personnel, who dedicate their lives to our safety, can live together with their families in unity and with dignity and pride.

“I am sure that this project will inspire us to continue working together for the progress and prosperity of our great state and Nation.”

While speaking during the Town Hall meeting, Sanwo-Olu said, “We have kept faith since 18 years unstoppable. Each year, we bring the Security Town Hall meeting to be responsive at all times.

“The Fund will put the Commissioner on the spot to give account. This year’s own is unique is be aue it is the first time we have this number in the history of infrastructure handover.

“About three years ago, I invited the former President, Muhammadu Buhari for handing over but today we will be handing over 260 vehicles with security gadgets as a demonstration of our commitment.”

While charging the oil and gas companies to also key into supporting the Security Trust Fund, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, the provision of security vehicles came from the state and local governments’ funding.

“Let it be that in oil and gas, we are taking the lead and not just the banks. It is for all of us,” noting that the police should make judicious use of the infrastructure.”

In his goodwill message, IGP Egbetokun said the handing over of such a large number of vehicles has shown that Lagos continues to position itself as the centre of excellence.

“No wonder thousands of people migrate to the state everyday. The influx of people to the State has security implications. What we are doing here today won’t be possible without the assistance of the government, we would have been overwhelmed,” Egbetokun acknowledged.

“There was a time bank robbery was rampant in the State but since 20 07 till date bank robbery is gone in Lagos.”

He added, “Immediately, the police take over the assets, it is going to enhance operational capability of the police.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun said, “Despite widespread security concerns, Lagos continues to thrive, experiencing robust infrastructure development and fostering daily events with minimal events.”

Balogun disclosed over N1.896 billion was expended on routine service, refurbishments, including engine replacements, equipment procurement and other services for the RRS, Police Command, Marine Police and other security agencies in 2024.

He however stated, “we still have a ling journey ahead, and the challenges continue to evolve as technology, costs and associated expenses increase.”

The State Commissioner for Police, Olanrewaju Ishola disclosed that said, “Cases of murder and suicide regrettably were on the increase, sexual and domestic violence, unlawful possession of firearms also have an increase.”

From the report given by the CP, 15 kidnap cases were recorded while 71 kidnappers were arrested and charged to court.

In the same vein, 337 among the armed robbery suspects arrested have been charged to court while 39 cult-related cases were recorded, 270 cultists were arrested between 2023 till date.

