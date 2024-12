L-r; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service), UNILAG, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa;, Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Speaker at the Inaugural Lecture, Prof Ismail Adegboyega Ibraheem; his wife, Mrs. Bushra; and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service), UNILAG, Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; during the 5th Inaugural Lecture on ‘’ Casino Journalism and the end is history’ held at University of Lagos on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. PHOTO; CHINYERE IKEANYI