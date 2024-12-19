33.7 C
Lagos
December 19, 2024
“OTY Empire CEO PRAIZ D shared details about the company’s vision, impact…

President Bola Tinubu presentation of 2025 Budget Proposal at Nat’l Assembly Complex…

Celebrating 35 Years of Elegance And Stardom: The story of a dynamic…

A BRIDGE BETWEEN WORLDS: CELEBRATING SOLUDO’S CHIEF OF STAFF, ERNEST EZEAJUGHI, AT…

Labour ministry to launch initiative to train, equip 2.5 million people annually…

Yuletide: NDDC donates communication gadgets, security equipment to Rivers Police

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 19, 2024

Tinubu proposes N49.7trn 2025 budget estimate to NASS

No fewer than 30 children feared dead in Christmas funfair stampede in…

$42.01bn  external reserves  can finance importation of goods,  services for 9 months…

President Bola Tinubu presentation of 2025 Budget Proposal at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

by Peter Anayo097

 From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele and the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24)…Photos:  Anayo Opara.

From left: President Bola Tinubu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; out-going Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal, and his successor Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24).

Cross-section of lawmakers during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24).

President Bola Tinubu (L) reading through the budget proposal during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24)… Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

