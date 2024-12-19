President Bola Tinubu presentation of 2025 Budget Proposal at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele and the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24)…Photos: Anayo Opara.

From left: President Bola Tinubu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; out-going Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal, and his successor Mr Kamoru Ogunlana, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24).

Cross-section of lawmakers during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal by President Bola Tinubu, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24).

President Bola Tinubu (L) reading through the budget proposal during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday (18/12/24)… Photos: Anayo Opara.

