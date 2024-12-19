Onitsha South community elects new exco after 16 years of crises

Mr.Onwuegbuchunam celebrating his victory after the election.

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

After about 16 years of crises, Chief Ifeanyi Onwuegbuchunam has emerged as the new President Genera, PG of Woliwo community, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra state, having polled 53 votes to defeat his arch-rival, Mr. Emeka, who got 46 votes.

The keenly contested option A4 system of election was witnessed by the Onitsha South Council chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji, who commended Onwuegbuchunam for his victory and urged him to carry everybody along for rapid infrastructural development of their Woliwo community.

Reacting to his victory, Onwuegbuchunam said, ” My people go and enjoy my victory because for about 16 years we have been in darkness caused by those who refused to vacate office.

“I knew that I would win the election because whoever has a vision God must be with him, I have a vision for Woliwo that is why I have hope that God will do it and He did it.

“Oppositions are too much, they planned badly to disrupt the election, we fixed it on 4th December and they protested against it because they know they were failing and we put it again on 9th December, they protested again and was shifted to today and as God may have it the election was done and God did it,

” I emerged victorious, I thank God so much. I have 53 votes against 46, we are two aspirants and the other person is Mr Emeka.

“My aims and objectives for Woliwo are that we will have transparency and accountability for the people of Woliwo, it is my number one aim. Secondly, we will combine with the government to make sure that the Woliwo community moves forward in terms of security, development and otherwise, I believe that with God all things are possible.

“We are planning massively that we will mount CCTV cameras in all nooks and crannies of Woliwo and all our members will have what we call tags and cards, whenever you come to this place in the evening, wherever you want to go, you have the card and submit it to the security post and go.

“All our members will have our logo/stickers on their vehicles, keke among others so that whenever you come our security at the post will know that you are our member. If the government supports us as we planned, with the CCTV cameras we will achieve anything concerning security very well.

“We plead with Governor Chukwuma Soludo and council chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji, to assist us to make sure that all our aims are actualised,” he pleaded.

In her reaction, a community woman leader and staunch member, Hon. Mrs Grace Anaekwe, (aka Madam Black), expressed satisfaction with the victory of Onwuegbuchunam stating that his victory has brought peace, development, love, security, among others to the residents.

She reiterated the resolve of the people to support him en mass for the rapid development of Woliwo community and thanked God for the victory.

