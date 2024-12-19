Ohanaeze President General Makes Inaugural Statement

Cosmas Chukwu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, has urged the Igbo to ensure that only quality men and women with outstanding pedigree are elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, come January 10, 2025. He explained that the Igbo are one of the leading lights of Africa and for that trajectory to be sustained, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will be strengthened with officers with sterling and accomplished qualities.

Nze OziChukwu made the remarks in his inaugural meeting with the NEC on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at the National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, Enugu.

. He stated that the effectiveness and viability of any organization or government is a function of the leadership recruitment process. He expressed delight that the Imeobi Ohanaeze has resolved that there should be a screening committee to ensure that the incoming NEC comprised men and women with sound education, integrity, vision, knowledge of the Igbo cultural and ethical values, innovativeness, collaborative corporate relations, among others.

The Igbo Leader, recalled with nostalgia, the enviable Igbo unity during Dr. M. I. Okpara’s regime that propelled the Igbo to become one of the most educated ethnics in Africa. During the Okpara regime, almost all the schools, Churches, markets, hospitals, and other social facilities were built through the organized town unions. There were farm settlements that provided the required agricultural techniques for improved farming activities. There was food sufficiency in Igbo land, but most regrettably, the subsequent Igbo leaders appeared to have abandoned their responsibilities. He informed the NEC that it was the combination of Igbo internal peace, unity and food security on one hand and the credible accountable governance, on the other that registered Eastern Nigeria as one of the fastest growing economies in the world under Okpara.

Nze OziChukwu lamented that at present, all forms of agricultural produce ranging from yam, beans, tomatoes, cows, goats, ram, carrot, garden egg, etc, all come from the North.

He could not withhold his concerns that a trip from Enugu to Onitsha, a distance of 100km, would take about four hours because of numerous money extorting checkpoints mounted by the Army, Police, Road Safety, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), and Community Vigilantes.

He further lamented that while Harvard in the USA is curious about the Igbo successes through the Igba Boy, Igba oso ahia, etc, the present crop of Igbo are losing grip of that fascinating Igbo heritage. For instance, part of the restiveness among the youths is traced to the dereliction of those vital values for which the Igbo are known. He therefore posited that youth empowerment should be uppermost in the Ohanaeze policy framework.

The Igbo Leader appreciated the existential threat on the Igbo from diverse quarters but assured that with a good leadership, the Igbo will become the envy of Africa, citing the audaciousness, resilience, inventiveness, and capaciousness of places such as Bavaria, Scotland, California, Catalonia, amongst others who looked beyond their countries to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He added that one of the indices of backwardness is the indolent culture of subscribing to God the very endowments that God has already availed us.

The Igbo Leader observed that most unfortunately, huge responsibilities beyond the Ohanaeze Ndigbo are daily ascribed to it, even when there are no wherewithal to cope with the expectations.

He stressed that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a moral burden on the federal government, adding that there is no sufficient reason for the prolonged detention of Kanu by the security agency of the State. Chukwu informed that he will collaborate with some Igbo leaders in government for a collective effort towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He assured the NEC that he will develop a blue print by which Ohanaeze will not only be complementing the good will of the state but in a position to discharge the diverse functions and overcome challenges as they arise.

OziChukwu stated that though his days in office are numbered, he is determined to leave an impressive legacy behind.

For the purpose of the forthcoming election, he directed the states’ representatives in the NEC to nominate three persons each; and that the persons for the election committee must be men and women of integrity and character. He added that other names will be sourced from the affiliate bodies of Ohanaeze and the civil society. He tasked the NEC to make more use of the Town Unions, Market Associations, and Diaspora communities.

The President General commended Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR for his carriage, diplomatic finesse, and administrative competence throughout the periods of catastrophe in Ohanaeze. He thanked the members of NEC for their sacrifice and ability to manage their internal differences for Ohanaeze to move forward.

Members expressed immense delight that the good people of Imo State presented a man with a sterling profile in academics, public and community service, national and global exposure, transparency, and morals. Members therefore assured the President General of their unalloyed support and maximum cooperation.