NSITF management assures of fund repositioning for efficiency

AKOR SYLVESTER,Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) management has commenced the process of repositioning the fund for more efficiency as it visited regional branches.

It said the new leadership would redouble efforts and put modalities in place to re-position the fund in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The new Executive Director, of Operations of the tripartite agency, Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Ali-Macaulay stated this while on a working visit to the FCT and Mararaba branches in the Abuja Region of the Fund.

A statement issued by the NSITF General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, quoted the Executive Director, Operations as saying, “This administration led by a deeply knowledgeable lawyer with excellent pedigree in corporate finance, Oluwaseun Falaye was painstakingly selected by the President to inject new blood into the NSITF, knowing the core place it occupies in promoting a healthy national workforce.

“The NSITF is an agency that has workplace safety as its primary obligation and holds in trust, contributions from public and private employers. From these contributions, employees who suffer injuries, disability or disease in the course of work are compensated. Also, their dependents are compensated when the employee dies in the course of work.

“We have saddled ourselves with the onerous task of making sure that this is fully achieved by unleashing the potentials of the Fund in stakeholder advocacy to get more employers of labour in all sectors to enroll and then expand the percentage of the utilization of these funds for the intended worker-beneficiaries

She further promised that the leadership would tackle the provision of appropriate working tools to clear all obstacles to the optimal delivery of assigned tasks, urging all staff to remain loyal and support the ongoing efforts to reposition the NSITF.

