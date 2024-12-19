No fewer than 30 children feared dead in Christmas funfair stampede in Ibadan

.Visit UCH, four other hospitals for your missing children, Oyo govt tells parents

No fewer than 30 children were feared dead in a stampede that occurred at a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Some eyewitness accounts said multiple children lost their lives in the tragedy that threw the entire state into mourning.

The state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde who was deeply touched by the unfortunate incident in a Tweeter handle gave the figure of deaths as ” multiple “.

As at the time of filing this report , the state Police Command is being awaited to give official number of casualties in the stampede.

The incident occurred in the Bashorun area of Ibadan on Wednesday.

As the news of the tragedy went viral, many families whose children were missing have been thrown into confusion and anguish.

Many have embarked on visits to hospitals with the hope of seeing their loved ones, while others were seen making phone calls , in a frantic effort to recover missing their children.

The ill-fated Ibadan children carnival was said to be organized by the owner of a popular radio station in Ibadan , in partnership with the wife of a prominent traditional ruler in Yorubaland.

It was learnt the state government has ordered arrest of some culprits , supposedly the organisers of the program.

Many victims of the incident , it was learnt , have been rushed to some hospitals within Ibadan metropolis.

It was further gathered that the carnival was billed to take place on Wednesday but some parents took their children to the location on Tuesday, while some arrived the venue in the early hours of Wednesday.

The rush to enter the venue resulted in a stampede, with many children feared dead.

In a statement today, the Oyo State Government confirmed the development , and released a list of hospitals for parents to check their missing children.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, while confirming the incident, noted that the state government has responded to the situation.

The statement reads ” Ibadan Children Funfair Tragedy: Oyo Government Mourns, Deploys Rapid Response Team.

” The Oyo State Government mourns the tragic loss of lives at a children’s carnival in Ibadan.

” In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, a stampede occurred at the private children’s fun fair held at Basorun Islamic High School, leading to loss of lives, mostly children, with some others injured in the early hours of today.

” According to the statement, the State Government swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the breaking of the incident.

” The commissioner noted that victims have been swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for medical attention.

” While appreciating the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, for immediately activating all available response teams to provide assistance at the scene of the incident, Prince Oyelade in the statement, said the State Government will do all in its power to stand by victims of the fateful incident through this trying period.

“According to the Statement, the State Government was not involved in any of the planning, neither was the Ministry of Health requested to provide any logistics to support the private children’s end of the year funfair.

“It emphasized the importance of proper coordination when organizing events of such magnitude, especially those involving children and elders.

“The Commissioner indicated that they are currently awaiting a detailed report from the Commissioner of Police to clarify the total number of victims involved in this unfortunate incident.

“The commissioner said Parents who are concerned about the whereabouts of their children are urged to check the following medical facilities in Ibadan where children affected were taken for proper medical attention with valid means of identification:

– Patnas Hospital, Basorun

– Western Hospital, Basorun

– Ringroad State Hospital

– Molly Specialist Hospital

– University College Hospital (UCH)

“The statement further said that the Oyo State government extends its deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy while also urging the public to remain calm and cooperative as relevant pieces of information are gathered and necessary supports arranged for the victims.”

However, the Oyo State government have arrested the organisers of the carnival for further investigation