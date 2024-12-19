Nigeria revolutionizes education with STEAM Initiative”

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Nigeria is on the path to revolutionizing its education system with the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) initiative.

A team of academics, led by Prof. Emeritas Nwaorgu, is championing the integration of STEAM into pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools to enhance technological advancement.

Speaking at the presentation of the STEAM project report in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Implementation Team, Prof Emeritas Nwaorgu, said addressing hindrances to the STEAM project was critical for Nigeria’s competitiveness in the science and technology-driven world.

The STEAM initiative aims to promote interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and hands-on activities. By introducing design into learning, students can develop critical minds from a young age.

The project has already shown promise, with 222 teachers selected by the Ministry of Education interacting with the implementation team.

“When you introduce design into learning, programme it makes it better and you can start teaching children at a younger age, moulding them to have critical minds at a younger age,” she said.

Despite its benefits, STEAM education in Nigeria faces challenges, including lack of prioritization and support. However, the project has gained momentum, with some private schools already implementing STEAM education.

The Nigerian Academy of Science, Nigerian Academy of Letters, and Nigerian Young Academy are collaborating to develop locally appropriate STEAM education policies.

The STEAM initiative has been piloted in six states: Adamawa, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto. The project’s inclusion in the 2024 education roadmap and the development of a draft policy document for STEAM in Nigeria are notable achievements.

To further boost the initiative, Prof. Nwaorgu recommends replicating STEAM educational activities in the remaining 30 states. With the support of various academies and stakeholders, Nigeria can harness the full potential of STEAM education to drive technological advancement and improve academic outcomes.

Earlier, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Finance and Accounts, Mufutau Bello, stated that the project should be the beginning of collaboration with various academies in Nigeria.

Oloyede expressed hope that soon, the team would leverage the many opportunities available in research to impact the education sector positively.

Also speaking, the representative of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Salihu Mustapha, said there was increased awareness amongst schools on the STEAM education because of the activities of the team.

Mustapha assured that the academy will see to the full implementation of the project, while expressing hope that given its importance, the project should be implemented in all states of the federation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2