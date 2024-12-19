33.4 C
Lagos
December 19, 2024
Trending now

Sanwo-Olu hands over 260 security vehicles, gadgets to police

Nigeria revolutionizes education with STEAM Initiative”

Prof. Ismail Ibraheem’s Inaugural Lecture at University of Lagos

Tinubu’s reform plan to tackle herders-farmers’ conflicts in order, says Osifeso

Access Bank hosts President Steinmeier, commits to strengthening German-Nigerian trade relations

Investigation commences on Onitsha Ogbosisi fire disaster – PPRO

APWEN Lagos visits NYSC orientation camp to mentor future of engineering held…

Sulaiman- Ibrahim Praises Resilience of Gurara Women as she commissions NWFP Rice…

Press conference on  urgency to halt all divestments of IOCs, held in…

Information Minister praises Tinubu’s vision for Livestock Sector

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Nigeria revolutionizes education with STEAM Initiative”

by Peter Anayo074

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

Nigeria is on the path to revolutionizing its education system with the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) initiative.

 

A team of academics, led by Prof. Emeritas Nwaorgu, is championing the integration of STEAM into pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools to enhance technological advancement.

 

Speaking at the presentation of the STEAM project report in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Implementation Team, Prof Emeritas Nwaorgu,  said addressing hindrances to the STEAM project was critical for Nigeria’s competitiveness in the science and technology-driven world.

 

The STEAM initiative aims to promote interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and hands-on activities. By introducing design into learning, students can develop critical minds from a young age.

 

The project has already shown promise, with 222 teachers selected by the Ministry of Education interacting with the implementation team.

 

“When you introduce design into learning, programme it makes it better and you can start teaching children at a younger age, moulding them to have critical minds at a younger age,” she said.

 

Despite its benefits, STEAM education in Nigeria faces challenges, including lack of prioritization and support. However, the project has gained momentum, with some private schools already implementing STEAM education.

 

The Nigerian Academy of Science, Nigerian Academy of Letters, and Nigerian Young Academy are collaborating to develop locally appropriate STEAM education policies.

 

The STEAM initiative has been piloted in six states: Adamawa, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto. The project’s inclusion in the 2024 education roadmap and the development of a draft policy document for STEAM in Nigeria are notable achievements.

 

To further boost the initiative, Prof. Nwaorgu recommends replicating STEAM educational activities in the remaining 30 states. With the support of various academies and stakeholders, Nigeria can harness the full potential of STEAM education to drive technological advancement and improve academic outcomes.

 

Earlier, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Finance and Accounts, Mufutau Bello, stated that the project should be the beginning of collaboration with various academies in Nigeria.

 

Oloyede expressed hope that soon, the team would leverage the many opportunities available in research to impact the education sector positively.

 

Also speaking, the representative of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Salihu Mustapha, said there was increased awareness amongst schools on the STEAM education because of the activities of the team.

 

Mustapha assured that the academy will see to the full implementation of the project, while expressing hope that given its importance, the project should be implemented in all states of the federation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Wike announces new Senior Secondary School in Ketti, flags off Kabusa-Ketti road project

Peter Anayo

Nigerian Law School to Receive TETFund Intervention, Courtesy of Wike

Editor

FCET, Isu governing council urges TETFUND agency to relax stringent conditions attached to  fund .

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO