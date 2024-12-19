Lord’s Chosen holds 22nd anniversary Dec. 21, 22

The 22nd anniversary of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries takes place on Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd December, 2024 at Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi–Apapa-expressway by-Ijesha bus stop, Lagos.

The theme of this year’s anniversary is; ‘ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS’.

According to a statement by Pastor Louis Chidi, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, the two-day power packed programme which starts bt 8am daily, is designed to appreciate God for all He has done from January to December, and above all commemoratethe 22 years marvellous works of God in our midst and consistent Charismatic Revival Evangelism of the ministry.

He said the programme promised to spark a positive transformation, that will lead to restoration, salvation, and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will help the participants to experience the fullness of God’s blessings.

‘We are confident that the God who inspired this program will bless all and cause our nation to resonate once again with His goodness’. Something remarkable will take place as we come together to thank and praise God during the programme. Participants will experience the glory of God in a profound way, positively transforming their entire beings and turning any difficult situation around for good.

‘No matter the challenges you face, how long you have been in that situation, or who may be behind your struggles, we are confident that God is using this 22nd anniversary celebration to bless our nation and bring about a total positive change in the lives of its citizens.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder and icon of revival evangelism renowned for the effectiveness of his prayers, will minister salvation and deliverance during the program. The ministry has arranged free transportation to bring participants to the venue from anywhere in Lagos.

Additionally, we have implemented a digital security system to ensure order and safety throughout the event.The cleric, warmly invites everyone to come and experience the unparalleled power of God in an extraordinary way’, Pastor Chidi further stated.

For a better society