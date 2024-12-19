Labour ministry to launch initiative to train, equip 2.5 million people annually in four years

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The ministry of Labour and Employment yesterday said it is set to launch the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a strategy for creating more employment opportunities in the country.

It said the initiative is projected to train and equip 2.5 million people annually within the next four years with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

The project which is being driven by the Minister of State, has the necessary committees already set up to organize the launching of the Programme soon.

Speaking at a get-together meeting of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dangyadi and the Labour correspondents in Abuja Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dangyadi said under his watch, no aspect of the mandate of the Ministry would be left unattended to, including creating job opportunity for the people.

He said: “Under my leadership, we intend to consolidate on the achievements already made on the second leg of our mandate, which is Employment. We do not offer jobs here. Our duty is to create policies and programmes that facilitate job creation in both the public and the private sectors.

“My predecessors, including the Minister of State with me here, have started doing that. Some of you were all at the opening ceremony of the Abuja Job Fair 2024, where we reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to addressing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria.

“Like I said at the Fair, the President is poised and committed to not only tackling the symptoms of joblessness, but also addressing its root causes, by fostering a culture of skill development, innovation, and sustainability. Of course, you know that job creation is key among the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

“We can not pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential. The situation is not peculiar to Nigeria or Africa, though, but a global phenomenon.

“We already have a roadmap for the future of work in Nigeria as encapsulated in the theme of the job fair, “Empowering Nigerian Workforce with Green and Digital Skills.” The green economy raises the demand for sustainable skills, with industries in the energy and agriculture sectors, among others, adopting more environmentally conscious practices.

“This transition is not just about protecting our planet, it is also about creating new industries, new jobs, and a workforce prepared to lead in a sustainable future.

“The skills needed to thrive in today’s labour market have been rapidly evolving, with advancements in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, and cyber security. So, we are emphasising on the development of these digital skills”.

Continuing, the Minister said: “The programmes already in place are going to be sustained, while new ones will be created.

“We will also continue to prioritize the promotion of industrial peace and harmony. Just a few days ago, the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders in the labour sector, validated the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) for promoting industrial peace and harmony in the country. This is a significant milestone.

“This journey kick-started by my predecessors, but I am delighted that it came to fruition under my leadership in the ministry. We expect that the development of this policy will further strengthen cordial relationship between this Ministry and the various labour unions, as well as employers in our conduct of industrial relations practice.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for unhealthy labour practices, including child labour and irregular labour migration. Working with local and international partners, all these are going to be confronted headlong while we are here.

“There are other things that we have done since we came, but I cannot say all of them here because this meeting is not for long speeches but for us to acclimatise, to know and understand each other. I intend to make this meeting a regular affair within my stay here”.

The minister commended the media for the support given to the ministry over the years, while appealing to the Labour correspondents to work with his administration in order to achieve the mandate set for it.

He said, “I have been told beautiful things about the reporters on this beat – responsible, cultured, professional and dedicated to their art. I have also been told that as a body and individually, you go to a great length to protect the integrity of this Ministry. I commend you for that, and for other efforts you make to protect the Ministry against bad press. I thank you sincerely.

“It is my utmost desire that you will also accord me the support and acceptance you accorded my predecessors. I wish that we will work in an atmosphere of harmony and friendship, with a collective desire to move the country forward as compatriots.

“We appreciate your significant role as our strategic partners in actualising our mandate and delivering on our service. I enlist your support to give significant visibility to the programmes and activities of the Ministry. You understand the importance of communicating the activities of government to the public to avoid misperception. I crave your support in this direction.

“My agenda for the Ministry is to strive to actualise every aspect of the Ministry’s mandate, and with diligence, and your collaboration, it will come to fruition.

“This short engagement is for the dual-purpose of breaking the ice and bonding with you, as well as wishing you a wonderful end to the year”,.

Earlier, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Patience Onuobia said the correspondents have played a vital role in the achievements recorded by the ministry so far, urging them to maintain the temple.

She said: “These are the Labour correspondents, sir. They’ve been with us come hell or high water, even when the centre appears not to hold. I would describe them as friends for all seasons.

“Through the years I’ve been here, they’ve been steadfast in protecting the Ministry, not vilifying us in any way, supportive, advising on how to navigate some delicate issues.

“Being out there in the field, they get to know certain things before we do, alerting us when trouble is brewing, so we could herd it off the pass. They step up to the plate and go out on a limb for us, on occasion.

“Some are in print, some in broadcast, some have strong social media/online presence; whatever turf they occupy, they are masters of their game.

“I’m happy you requested to meet them, to say hello, to commend them on their efforts, and to get the ball rolling on giving adequate publicity to the Ministry’s programmes and activities”.