Investigation commences on Onitsha Ogbosisi fire disaster – PPRO

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP )disclosed Thursday that an investigation has commenced on the cause of the fire outbreak that occurred yesterday at Ogbosisi market, Bridge head approach, Onitsha South Local Government Area.

Ikenga who confirmed the story stated “The swift response of the police and fire service operatives to the fire outbreak at Ogbosisi brought the situation under control, police operatives have cordoned off the scene to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot goods and properties.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and while no lives were lost, the value of goods destroyed is yet to be fully ascertained,” he said.

It was gathered that the Mayor, of Onitsha South Local Government who prevented the inferno from spreading further by his prompt action on receiving the distress call, quickly mobilized the rescue teams, including the Department of Fire Service in Okpoko, whose efforts successfully contained the blaze.

Firefighters from Asaba, Delta State, also assisted in extinguishing the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the market and nearby areas, including Okpoko and Asaba.

Chief Orji while speaking expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders.

He said “We thank the fire service department, the police, the Onitsha vigilante services(AVS) and our traders, led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bridge Head Market, for their prompt interventions.

“We will continue to prioritize the safety of lives and property in our local government area. As this is the harmattan season, I urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid activities that could lead to fire outbreaks,” he said.

The Caretaker Chairman of Bridge Head Market, Hon.Chinedu Ezekweike commended Chief Orji for his leadership during the crisis. Narrating the events, Hon. Ezekwike said he was shocked when he received news of the fire but was relieved by the timely response of the local government chairman and nearby residents.

“The fire started around 9 pm but through the efforts of firefighters from Okpoko and Asaba,as well as the swift coordination by Hon. Emeka Orji, we were able to contain it, I am grateful to the chairman, traders and residents who played a role in averting a larger disaster, this incident demonstrates that Ndigbo still support one another in times of need, he said

He revealed that the fire, which affected the furniture section of the market, destroyed goods worth millions of naira, though the exact cause of the inferno is yet to be determined.

“I urge traders, particularly those operating machinery or using flammable materials, to take precautions. Ensure that all machines and electrical appliances are switched off after business hours, This is the harmattan season and even a spark could ignite a fire, let us work together to prevent future incidents, he cautioned

The incidents that affected 18 shops highlight the importance of vigilance, especially during the harmattan season, and underscore the critical role of leadership in managing emergencies.

