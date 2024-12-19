Information Minister praises Tinubu’s vision for Livestock Sector

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has hailed President Tinubu’s establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a game-changing move to unlock the sector’s vast potential and maximize its value chains.

The Minister made the remarks in Abuja on Thursday at the Annual Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria’s Annual Lecture with the theme “Food Security in Nigeria: Which Way Forward”.

“Most recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), took a bold and transformative step by establishing and operationalizing a dedicated Ministry for Livestock Development. This strategic move underscores the administration’s recognition of the immense potential within the livestock sector, often referred to as an untapped gold mine,” he said.

According to the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the Minister, who said food security is at the core of the nation’s national security, survival, stability and sovereignty, said it is in realization of this that President Tinubu, upon assumption of office, renamed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He stated that the current administration is committed to tackling the multifaceted challenges hindering self-sufficiency in food production, leveraging the nation’s vast arable land, favorable climate, and youthful population.

“Nigeria, blessed with vast arable land, favourable climatic conditions, and a youthful population, has the potential to be a global agricultural powerhouse. Yet, we face significant challenges in attaining affordability and self-sufficiency in food production. This ongoing challenge is what has informed the special attention that the President is paying to this very important sector, which happens to be the biggest employer of labour in the country,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted that, early in his administration, President Tinubu launched three critical agricultural interventions: declaring a State of Emergency on food insecurity, initiating a food security and sustainability intervention project, and cracking down on hoarders, smugglers, and saboteurs to ensure affordability, availability, and accessibility of essential commodities.

“Nigeria’s path to food security is not insurmountable, particularly through our collective resolve; we can transform our nation into a land of abundance, where no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

“I am confident that the Guest Lecturer and esteemed panelists will provide a comprehensive analysis of the challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector and offer practical solutions,” he said.

The Minister therefore, stressed the critical role of the media in promoting food security in this country, especially in raising awareness and educating farmers on modern techniques, climate change adaptability as well as various government interventions available to help increase their yields.

Idris also commended the Director General of the FRCN, Dr. Mohammed Bulama and the management to reviving the Annual Lecture series as a platform for intellectual discourse on matters of national importance, which is in line with the mantra of the corporation of “Uplifting the People and Uniting the Nation.”

“True to its slogan of “Uplifting the People and Uniting the Nation,” the FRCN has consistently demonstrated its commitment to national development, not only through its dynamic and compelling programming but also through impactful initiatives such as this Annual Lecture, which brings stakeholders together for meaningful discourse,” he said.

The event was attended by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Muktar, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Wase in Plateau State, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna among other dignitaries.

