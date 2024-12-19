FG reiterates commitment to executing projects that will impact meaningfully on Nigerians

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Mohammad Bello Goronyo, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing quality infrastructure designed to improve the living conditions of the Nigerian people, through well thought out and strategically delivered projects.

Goronyo who stated this yesterday at the official commissioning ceremony of solar- powered streetlights along Sultan Abubakar International Airport Road in Sokoto, Sokoto State, noted that, amongst other benefits, the streetlights will create visibility, improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of the community, ease travel stress on the road users, as well as mitigate security challenges.

While maintaining that the project is very strategic as it is both an entry point for travelers to Sokoto through the Airport and the fact that Sokoto is the coordinating nerve center of the adjoining states of Zamfara and Kebbi, the Minister insisted that the commissioning aligns effectively with the vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He described the President as a committed, astute and patriotic leader, who is all out to ameliorate the living conditions of Nigerians, as well as to right the many wrongs of yester years.

The minister congratulated the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and communities within the corridor for having the streetlights and urged them to take ownership of the project and full advantage of the inherent opportunities.

Speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA) Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, described the project as iconic and of strategic importance to Sokoto, as it will enhance travel experience and the economic lives of the people being capable of prolonging their trading time.

The Minister and the Managing Director thereafter, led other dignitaries and stakeholders to commission the Sokoto – Ilela Road, recently rehabilitated by FERMA.

It is about 58 kilometres, linking Sokoto to the border town on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border. The Minister described the project as very strategic, as it is capable of providing employment opportunities, as well as curbing threats of insecurity.

He, however, said the palliative works were done through taxpayers’ money, warning that Government will not continue to fold its arms, while road users, especially articulated vehicles damage it without paying.

“Vehicles found damaging the roads will be impounded and made to pay for it before they are released, to serve as deterrent to others,” Goronyo further warned.